INEC Clears Chairman Joash Amupitan Following Forensic Investigation into Impersonation Scandal

INEC has concluded a comprehensive forensic investigation confirming that its chairman did not author partisan social media posts, citing technical discrepancies and coordinated impersonation as the primary drivers of the controversy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has officially cleared its chairperson, Joash Amupitan , of allegations suggesting he engaged in partisan political commentary on social media. The controversy erupted in April when an account bearing the name of the INEC boss appeared to validate a post by Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In that post, Mr.

Israel celebrated the ruling party's success in specific polling units, and a comment from an account labeled as Joash Amupitan replied with the phrase Victory is sure. This interaction immediately triggered a firestorm of criticism, with critics accusing the head of the electoral body of bias and violating the neutrality required by his office. In response to the growing public outcry, the commission initially denied the accusations, labeling them as malicious and false, before launching a formal, comprehensive forensic inquiry to put the matter to rest. The investigation, which involved both internal staff and an independent team of cybersecurity experts, utilized a variety of technical methods including cross-platform analysis, open-source intelligence tools, and examination of internet archive data. According to the official report released by INEC spokesperson Adedayo Oketola, the findings conclusively prove that Professor Amupitan does not maintain any personal presence on X, formerly known as Twitter. A central piece of evidence presented by the commission was a timestamp discrepancy found in the screenshots circulating online. The report noted that the alleged reply from the chairman appeared to have been posted thirteen minutes before the original tweet from the APC leader. The commission argued that such a timeline is physically impossible, serving as definitive proof that the screenshots were doctored to damage the reputation of the electoral chief. Furthermore, technical audits of phone records and email databases showed no verifiable links between the disputed social media account and the chairman’s private communication channels. Despite the commission’s firm stance, the investigation has faced skepticism from various technology experts who argue that the INEC report may be misinterpreting how social media platforms function. Critics pointed out that the timestamp discrepancy noted by the investigators could be attributed to the way X handles edited posts, where the platform might display the time of the most recent modification rather than the original publication time. These experts suggest that relying solely on such metrics without deeper platform-level verification leaves room for doubt. Meanwhile, INEC continues to maintain that the behavior of the disputed account—which changed its username and was rebranded as a parody account shortly after the incident—is indicative of a coordinated disinformation campaign. The commission has expanded its findings to suggest that this is part of a larger, systemic effort involving multiple fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram, all designed to undermine public confidence in the electoral commission by impersonating its leadership. As the digital landscape becomes increasingly polarized, this case underscores the growing challenge of identifying sophisticated deepfakes and coordinated misinformation campaigns that target public officials to sow political discord





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