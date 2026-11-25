INEC Chairman Amupitan directs state commissioners to prepare for nationwide mock accreditation on November 28, emphasizing strict operational discipline for the 2027 general elections.

Professor Joash O. Amupitan, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), has issued a strict directive to all Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This charge was delivered during a strategic consultative meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, where the commission emphasized the critical need for flawless execution in upcoming electoral preparations. The primary focus of this directive is the nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise scheduled for Saturday.

Mock Exercise Schedule and Core Objectives

INEC has designated November 28 as the date for this comprehensive mock test, which aims to rigorously evaluate the commission's upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), logistical arrangements, and result transmission procedures. The exercise will involve two designated polling units in every ward across the country, serving as a vital stress test for the entire electoral infrastructure. Professor Amupitan described this event as a decisive moment where theoretical frameworks must translate into disciplined, verifiable, and flawless operational execution at every state, local government area, and registration area.

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The INEC Chairman stressed that the calendar for the 2027 general elections no longer permits leisurely deliberation or deferred action. With the presidential and National Assembly elections set for January 16, 2027, and the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for February 6, 2027, the commission has only 51 days remaining before the final voting period begins. This tight timeline underscores the urgency for immediate and precise preparation at all administrative levels to ensure credible electoral outcomes.

BVAS Threshold Adjustments and Technical Requirements

To prevent overcrowding, accreditation delays, and unnecessary pressure on voters, INEC has significantly reduced the deployment threshold for BVAS devices. The commission now mandates one machine for every 850 registered voters, a decrease from the previous threshold of 1,250 voters per device. This adjustment is designed to streamline the accreditation process and enhance voter experience during the actual elections. RECs are directed to ensure that all BVAS devices are properly accounted for, fully charged, and configured to their designated polling units with contingency units available for high-population areas.

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The commission expects every REC to personally supervise the preparations for this mock exercise and monitor the performance of accreditation and result uploads. Comprehensive technical reports detailing network challenges, device failures, and procedural bottlenecks must be submitted to the headquarters by Monday, November 30. These reports are essential for identifying and resolving issues that could undermine public confidence in the electoral process. Amupitan warned that even minor administrative lapses in any state could have a cascading negative effect on the overall integrity of the 2027 elections.

Logistics, Security, and Personnel Management

INEC has outlined robust logistical and security measures to support the electoral process, including the procurement of 57,000 new BVAS devices and the deployment of over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel. The commission has urged RECs to verify transportation arrangements involving the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), marine operators, and aviation partners. Additionally, proper security and readiness of Registration Area Centres (RACs) are required, along with effective tracking of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials from state warehouses to polling units.

On the security front, Amupitan directed RECs to strengthen collaboration with security agencies through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES). This includes decentralizing security structures at the local government and ward levels to facilitate early conflict resolution. The commission's Election Risk Management (ERM) maps will be used to identify potential flashpoints and ensure adequate security around polling units, collation centers, and INEC offices. This multi-layered approach aims to mitigate risks and ensure a peaceful electoral environment.

Personnel Welfare and Institutional Neutrality

The Chairman emphasized the critical need for proper recruitment, training, and welfare of the over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel involved in the elections. This group includes National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, university academics serving as returning and collation officers, and career civil servants. Their competence and welfare must be prioritized to ensure efficient operation. Amupitan also warned against communication gaps, disinformation, and synthetic media, urging RECs to maintain regular engagement with political parties, election observers, civil society organizations, and the media.

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INEC has made it clear that it will not shield any staff member found compromising institutional neutrality, facilitating malpractice, or violating the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026. The commission expects RECs to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability. By addressing these operational and ethical challenges head-on, INEC aims to restore and maintain public trust in the electoral system as the 2027 general elections approach.