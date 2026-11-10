INEC Seeks to Quash Subpoena for Amupitan in Sowore Case

INEC asks the Federal High Court in Abuja to void a subpoena ordering chairman Joash Amupitan to produce Tinubu's electoral forms in Sowore's trial.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, through its chairman Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside a subpoena requiring him to produce electoral documents linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The application, filed through counsel in a Motion on Notice dated November 10, 2026, targets a subpoena issued on October 26, 2026 by Justice Mohammed Garba Umar in the criminal trial of Omoyele Sowore, the human rights activist and African Action Congress presidential candidate.

The case, numbered FHC/CR/484/2025, was brought by the Federal Republic of Nigeria against Sowore over his description of Tinubu as a criminal. Sowore's defence team wants the documents as part of its evidence, and the court directed the INEC chairman to appear and testify on the defendant's behalf.

Also read Court Subpoenas INEC Chairman Amupitan to Produce Tinubu's 1999 and 2023 Electoral Records in Sowore Trial

Documents Sought in the Subpoena Duces Tecum

The subpoena directs the INEC chairman to produce two sets of forms that Tinubu submitted to the commission. The first is Form CF01 and an affidavit on lost certificates tied to his 1999 Lagos State governorship election. The second is his Form CF01 for the 2023 presidential election.

According to court documents, the subpoena was served on INEC's Litigation and Prosecution Department at the commission's Abuja headquarters on November 6, 2026, at about 12:30 p.m. The court has scheduled the appearance for 9am on November 11 at Courtroom 5, Fourth Floor, Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

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INEC Grounds for Seeking to Set Aside Subpoena

INEC argues that the subpoena is invalid, was not personally served on Amupitan as the law requires, and seeks documents that are not in the commission's custody. Dr Alex A. Izinyon, SAN, is counsel on the application, which asks the court to declare the subpoena void, unenforceable and contradictory.

On the forms themselves, INEC maintains that no form known as INEC CF01 exists for the 1999 Lagos State governorship election, and that a CF01 for the 2023 presidential election is likewise not recognised by the commission. It described the documents named in the subpoena as unknown and not in its custody.

INEC also contends that the subpoena is irrelevant to the criminal proceedings against Sowore and was brought in bad faith. The commission called the request speculative and fishy. These are the claims of the applicant, and the court has not yet ruled on the application.

Court Ruling on DSS Lawyer Subpoena Shapes Trial

The motion comes days after Justice Umar set aside a separate subpoena that Sowore had sought against Akinlolu Kehinde, a lawyer representing the Department of State Services in the same trial.

The judge held that lawyers owe their clients a strict duty of confidentiality and generally cannot be compelled to disclose communications tied to legal representation. A lawyer could only be compelled to testify in limited situations, such as where the evidence concerns an uncontested matter or an issue that would not adversely affect the client. He also agreed with the prosecution that the application was intended to delay the trial and had been brought in bad faith.

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After that ruling, Ruben Adakole, counsel to Sowore, told the court of plans to subpoena Joe Igbokwe, a former publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, and INEC chairman Amupitan as defence witnesses. The court subsequently ordered the subpoenas issued.

What Happens Next in the Sowore Trial

The trial was adjourned until November 11, when the subpoenaed defence witnesses are due to appear. The court will need to decide whether the subpoena to the INEC chairman stands before any documents are produced or testimony is taken.

A hearing notice was served on Amupitan on Monday, November 9, directing him to appear before the court on Wednesday to testify. The documents sought by the defence cover Tinubu's electoral declarations across more than two decades, including the 1999 affidavit on lost certificates, an issue that has featured in public controversy over the President's educational credentials.

The case has drawn attention to freedom of expression, political criticism and the prosecution of government critics. Sowore is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services over social media posts in which he allegedly described Tinubu as a criminal. The outcome of INEC's application will determine whether the commission's chairman must appear in person.