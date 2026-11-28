Professor Joash Amupitan visits Plateau State to secure traditional leader backing for the 2027 elections, outlining mock accreditation plans and urging unity against misinformation ahead of the general polls.

Gbong Gwom Jos and Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs Chairman, Da Jacob Buba, has formally urged Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, to maintain unwavering focus on delivering credible elections in 2027. The traditional ruler emphasized that the electoral body must not be swayed by political pressure, public criticism, or threats during the upcoming general elections.

Support for Electoral Integrity and Steadfastness

Professor Joash Amupitan arrived at the palace in Jos, Plateau State, as part of a broader consultation with traditional institutions to prepare for the 2027 general elections. Da Jacob Buba acknowledged the immense pressure and scrutiny that come with leading Nigeria's electoral commission, advising the chairman to remain steadfast in his duties. The monarch highlighted that political parties often criticize the commission whenever election outcomes do not favor them, noting that praise is rarely offered by losers.

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Da Jacob Buba described the role of the INEC chairman as a significant burden that requires strong conviction. He stated that no one has ever claimed the position is easy, referring to it as a cross that must be carried while convincing oneself of doing the best possible job. Despite the constant noise and attacks from political actors, Buba assured Professor Joash Amupitan of the continued prayers and support of the traditional institution in Plateau State.

Amupitan Highlights Successes in Recent Off-Cycle Elections

Professor Joash Amupitan asserted that the Independent National Electoral Commission is determined to surpass the successes recorded in previous off-cycle elections, particularly the Osun governorship election. He described the Osun contest as a huge success, noting that it recorded the highest voter turnout in the country. The INEC chairman reflected on his tenure since October 2025, highlighting the successful conduct of several elections, including the Anambra governorship election, FCT Area Council elections, and the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

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Amupitan addressed critics who had described these recent elections as tests of his leadership, emphasizing that all exercises concluded successfully without post-election violence. He cited a recent security meeting where the Inspector-General of Police attested that no post-election violence occurred under his watch. The commission aims to build on lessons learned from each exercise to ensure the 2027 general elections are more successful and further unite Nigeria.

Mock Accreditation and Technological Preparations

Describing his visit to Jos as a homecoming, given his life and academic career in the area, Professor Joash Amupitan briefed the monarch on the commission's nationwide mock accreditation exercise scheduled for Saturday. The exercise will take place across 17,656 polling units, representing two polling units in each ward nationwide. This initiative is designed to test the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the simultaneous transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

The chairman explained that the mock exercise aims to identify and address technical challenges ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly those associated with the 2023 presidential election. He emphasized that every election presents its own challenges, and the commission is determined to resolve the issues of 2023. Amupitan appealed to Da Jacob Buba to mobilize residents of Plateau State to participate in the mock exercise and assist in assessing the performance of electoral technology.

Combating Misinformation and Mobilizing Voters

Professor Joash Amupitan also sought the monarch's support in tackling misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2027 elections. He warned that political actors could deploy artificial intelligence and deepfake videos to mislead voters and suppress participation. The INEC chairman urged Nigerians to verify information before acting on content circulated on social media, highlighting the critical role of traditional rulers in promoting public awareness.

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Da Jacob Buba stressed that voting gives citizens the moral authority to demand accountability from elected leaders. He encouraged eligible citizens to register and participate in elections, reinforcing the importance of civic engagement. The monarch prayed for God to grant Professor Joash Amupitan the strength, intellect, and determination to discharge his responsibilities successfully, ensuring the 2027 general elections are credible and peaceful.