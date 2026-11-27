INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan promises a more successful 2027 election than the Osun poll, citing improved security, high voter turnout, and upcoming technical mocks.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan has formally declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission is fully committed to delivering a superior 2027 general election compared to the recent off-cycle governorship polls. This assurance was delivered on Friday during a strategic visit to the palace of Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba, in Jos, Plateau State. The declaration underscores the commission's confidence in its operational reforms and its determination to enhance electoral credibility ahead of the next major national voting exercise.

Lessons From Recent Off-Cycle Polls

Prof. Joash Amupitan highlighted that the commission has continuously refined its electoral processes by extracting critical lessons from successive off-cycle elections held since he assumed office in October 2025. He specifically recalled the Anambra governorship election, which took place barely two weeks after his appointment, describing it as one of the first major stress tests of his leadership. This was followed by the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections, the Ekiti governorship election, and finally the Osun governorship election, all of which were concluded without the inconclusive outcomes that previously characterized such polls in Nigeria.

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The INEC Chairman noted that previous elections in Anambra and Osun States often resulted in delayed conclusions, with the 2022 Anambra off-cycle election requiring five days to finalize. However, under his current administration, the commission successfully managed all recent electoral events without such delays or ambiguities. Prof. Joash Amupitan emphasized that each election served as a progressive learning curve, with the FCT poll being more successful than Anambra, Ekiti improving upon FCT, and Osun setting a new benchmark by recording the highest voter turnout in the country.

Security Acknowledgment And Technological Upgrades

A significant factor in the recent success of these elections was the complete absence of post-election violence, a claim attested to by the highest security authorities in the nation. Prof. Joash Amupitan revealed that during a security meeting held yesterday, the Inspector-General of Police confirmed that no post-election violence occurred during any election conducted under his watch. This endorsement from security agencies validates the commission's coordination with law enforcement to ensure peaceful voting environments across all states.

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Looking beyond security, the INEC Chairman addressed the technical challenges that impacted the credibility of the 2023 presidential election, stating a firm resolve to keep those issues in the past. To achieve this, the commission announced a nationwide mock accreditation exercise scheduled for Saturday. This exercise will be conducted across 17,656 polling units, strategically selecting two polling units in every ward nationwide to test the system comprehensively.

The upcoming mock exercise is designed specifically to evaluate the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and verify the simultaneous transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing portal. Prof. Joash Amupitan described these technical validations as essential steps to ensure that the 2027 general election operates with seamless technological efficiency, thereby restoring full public trust in the electoral results and procedures.

Collaboration With Traditional Institutions

In a move to strengthen electoral integrity further, Prof. Joash Amupitan urged Nigerians, particularly residents of Plateau State, to actively participate in the upcoming mock accreditation exercise. He also called for greater collaboration with traditional institutions to combat the rising threat of misinformation and disinformation, which could discourage voter participation. The INEC Chairman warned that the deployment of artificial intelligence and deepfake videos poses a significant risk to informed voting, making traditional authorities vital allies in verifying information before it spreads on social media.

During his visit to Jos, which he described as a homecoming due to his significant academic and personal ties to the city, Prof. Joash Amupitan formally notified Da Jacob Buba of the dates for the 2027 general elections. He sought the traditional ruler's prayers and support, emphasizing that the commission's determination is to hold an election that unites Nigeria. This strategic engagement with local leadership highlights the commission's broader strategy to integrate traditional governance structures into the electoral framework to ensure stability and participation.