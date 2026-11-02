INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan Visits Emir of Gombe Ahead of 2027 Elections

INEC Chairman Prof Joash Amupitan meets the Emir of Gombe in Gombe, highlighting the critical role of traditional institutions in ensuring neutral and credible elections before 2027.

Professor Joash Amupitan, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), recently visited the palace of the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, to discuss the integrity of Nigeria's electoral framework. This strategic engagement occurred on Monday in Gombe, North-East Nigeria, as part of INEC's ongoing North-East zonal interactive meeting with electoral officials and key stakeholders. The dialogue centers on preparing for the 2027 general election, with a specific focus on leveraging the moral authority of traditional institutions to safeguard democratic processes.

Emir of Gombe Asserts Neutrality

The Emir of Gombe, Abubakar-Shehu Abubakar III, used this high-level meeting to unequivocally declare that traditional rulers in Nigeria belong to no political party. He emphasized that royal fathers must not allow personal considerations to divide the communities they are entrusted to protect. Abubakar-Shehu Abubakar III stated that their primary duty is to serve all subjects regardless of political affiliation, religious beliefs, or social background.

Also read Yilwatda: Akwanga-Jos-Gombe Road Planned To Last 100 Years After Completion

He further asserted that free and peaceful elections are essential for the stability, unity, and progress of the country. The Emir positioned traditional institutions as neutral custodians who must remain above partisan divisions. This stance was communicated directly to INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan, reinforcing the expectation that royal palaces remain sanctuaries of unity rather than hubs of political bias.

INEC Seeks Royal Collaboration

INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan's visit was designed to strengthen ties between the electoral commission and traditional leaders ahead of the 2027 general election. The meeting provided a platform to reflect on the significant influence traditional rulers wield over their subjects and how that influence can contribute to credible elections. INEC recognized that while it is responsible for organizing elections, it cannot independently resolve all grassroots challenges.

Advertisement

The engagement highlighted the practical need for collaboration, as traditional rulers can bridge the gap between formal electoral procedures and community realities. INEC officials acknowledged that issues such as voter apathy, community tensions, misinformation, and resistance to electoral participation require the mediation of respected local figures. The visit was thus a strategic move to align the electoral commission's goals with the moral authority of the emirate.

Political Pressure on Royal Fathers

Despite the clear declaration of neutrality from the Emir of Gombe, traditional rulers across Nigeria face increasing pressure from political actors seeking their endorsement. The palace gates are often frequented by politicians aiming to demonstrate community acceptance and mobilize grassroots support. A royal reception can signal political strength to rivals, while an absence can be interpreted as a deliberate political statement.

This environment creates a delicate balance for royal fathers who must preserve their authority while navigating a system that often rewards loyalty. The political interest in traditional institutions is expected to intensify significantly as the 2027 elections approach. The challenge lies in maintaining impartiality when the political establishment frequently ties privileges and continued relevance to partisan alignment.

Impact on Electoral Credibility

The cooperation between INEC and traditional leaders is critical for addressing voter apathy and encouraging participation in the democratic process. Traditional rulers can play a vital role in explaining the importance of voter registration and urging eligible citizens to collect their Permanent Voter Cards. Their influence can help discourage political violence and promote lawful democratic processes for resolving local disagreements.

Advertisement

Furthermore, traditional institutions can challenge attempts by political actors to exploit ethnic, religious, or communal divisions for electoral advantage. By maintaining their neutrality, royal fathers can ensure that their influence contributes to peace rather than polarization. The commitment expressed by the Emir of Gombe serves as a model for how traditional leadership can support electoral integrity without compromising cultural or religious values.

As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general election, the relationship between INEC and traditional rulers will likely deepen. The interactions between Professor Joash Amupitan and Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III illustrate the growing recognition of the emirate's role in fostering a peaceful electoral environment. The success of future elections may depend on how effectively these stakeholders can maintain the balance between political engagement and royal neutrality.