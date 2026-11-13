INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan Faces Protests in London Over 2027 Register Integrity

Prof Joash Amupitan faces diaspora protests in London over INEC voter register irregularities and AI images. Discover details on removed records, disciplinary actions, and safeguards for the 2027 elections.

Prof Joash Amupitan, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, faced direct confrontation from Nigerian protesters in London on Thursday, November 14, 2024, amid escalating concerns regarding the integrity of the preliminary voters register for the upcoming 2027 general elections. Demonstrators surrounded the vehicle conveying Amupitan outside Chatham House, where he was scheduled to deliver remarks on Nigeria's electoral preparations, hurling insults and demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the registration process.

Diaspora Protesters Target INEC Impartiality

The demonstrators, believed to be members of the Nigerian Diaspora, accused the electoral commission of compromising its constitutional impartiality by allegedly favoring President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress. They characterized the commission as a criminal organization, citing specific grievances including duplicate voter registrations, artificial intelligence-generated photographs in the system, and questionable polling unit allocations that they claim undermine the democratic process.

Also read Joash Amupitan Rejects Political Appointments After INEC Tenure

Amupitan addressed the controversy directly during his panel discussion at Chatham House, pledging strict adherence to neutrality to restore public trust. He explicitly stated that he would not accept any political or diplomatic appointment from any external party after his tenure, noting that such actions would undermine the confidence voters place in his office. This stance stands in contrast to his predecessor, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who accepted a diplomatic appointment as Nigeria's non-career ambassador to Qatar after leaving office.

Massive Data Cleanup Reveals Widespread Irregularities

The protest coincided with the revelation that the Independent National Electoral Commission had removed 1,608,660 invalid voter registrations following a comprehensive review of the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration exercise. On November 9, Amupitan disclosed that this massive data cleanup also included the removal of 873 records belonging to verified deceased persons, bringing the total number of deleted records to 1,609,553 to ensure the accuracy of the electoral roll.

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Further disciplinary measures are underway as the commission identified 54 persons across 10 states as allegedly complicit in registration irregularities. Amupitan announced that these individuals would face strict disciplinary actions, including possible prosecution, for offenses that included suspected multiple registrations, the substitution of personal photographs, and blatant breaches of established registration procedures designed to maintain data integrity.

Technical Safeguards and Future Electoral Reforms

In response to growing skepticism regarding the transmission of election results, Amupitan disclosed that the commission is introducing additional technical safeguards to prevent inaccurate election results from being uploaded to its Result Viewing Portal during the 2027 elections. These measures are part of a broader strategy to strengthen the credibility of the electoral process and address long-standing concerns surrounding electronic transmission and the timely publication of polling unit results.

Political stakeholders and civil society groups continue to demand greater transparency and accountability from the electoral body ahead of the 2027 general elections. Amupitan maintained that his responsibility as the chairman required him to demonstrate strict impartiality in the discharge of his duties, emphasizing that serving in this capacity is based on a foundation of public trust that must be protected from political interference or external appointments.