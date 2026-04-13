INEC Chairman Faces Resignation Calls Amidst Allegations of Partisan Social Media Activity

Professor Joash Amupitan, Chairman of Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, is under pressure following claims linking him to a social media account accused of posting pro-APC content during the 2023 elections. The investigation has raised questions about his neutrality and sparked calls for his resignation.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ), Professor Joash Amupitan , is facing increased scrutiny and mounting pressure following allegations linking him to a controversial social media account. The allegations, which center around an 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) account accused of posting partisan content during the 2023 general elections, have ignited renewed calls for his resignation.

Critics are questioning the impartiality of the electoral body as the nation gears up for future elections. The controversy began with an investigation by Daily Trust, which meticulously examined the activities associated with the suspect 𝕏 account. The findings have prompted reactions from various political parties, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens across Nigeria, all expressing concerns about the credibility and integrity of INEC. The core of the matter revolves around the account's alleged expressions of support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during the election period. This has raised serious questions about potential bias within Nigeria’s highest electoral management body, adding fuel to the already heated political climate. The demand for Professor Amupitan's resignation stems from concerns that any perceived political alignment, especially from someone holding such a crucial and sensitive position, could seriously erode public confidence in the electoral process. The perception of neutrality is paramount; the chairman must be seen as unequivocally impartial to ensure public trust in the outcomes of future elections. The controversy gained significant traction after several posts linked to the account were widely circulated online. For example, a post dated March 17, 2023, responded to claims about supporters of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi with the inflammatory statement: “They are evil in the 24th century.” The following day, the same account reportedly responded to a message by APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, stating: “Victory is sure.” Furthermore, on April 25, 2023, when a pro-Tinubu supporter celebrated the president’s reception at the Abuja airport, the account responded with a single word: “Asiwaju.” These comments have been widely interpreted as politically charged and indicative of a bias. The investigation further revealed critical details regarding the account's digital footprint. The account, identified by the user ID 1567086242164101120, was created on September 6, 2022, and initially operated under the handle @joashamupitan. However, as scrutiny intensified on April 10, 2026, the account's name was changed to @Sundayvibe00, subsequently locked, and later labeled as a “Parody Account.” Digital analysts highlighted that while usernames can be altered on the platform, user IDs remain constant, providing a traceable history of the account’s activities. The emergence of a new account with the handle @joashamupitan around the same time raised suspicions of impersonation or deliberate identity recycling, compounding the concerns. Investigators also explored the potential link between the account and a phone number reportedly associated with the INEC chairman via two-factor authentication. However, they concluded that conclusive evidence was not attainable using available open-source tools. The investigation's report clearly stated: “No direct forensic confirmation was obtained linking the phone number to the 𝕏 account.” In response to these allegations, Professor Amupitan, through his media aide, vehemently denied any connection to the account. He asserted that he does not operate any social media account on the platform and has never made any partisan comments online, reaffirming his commitment to political neutrality in both his official duties and his personal life. INEC also issued an official statement through its Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola. The commission dismissed the account as “fake,” emphasizing the numerous changes it had undergone, suggesting it might not be a reliable source of information. Despite these denials, the fact-check concluded that there is credible evidence indicating that an 𝕏 account, previously operating under the handle @joashamupitan, possesses a consistent digital history and appeared to be generating authentic-looking posts. However, the emergence of a new account with the same handle, combined with the absence of solid technical proof directly linking the chairman, has made it challenging to reach a definitive conclusion. Based on the available evidence, the claim linking the account to the INEC chairman was rated “mostly true,” a verdict that has further intensified the national debate about the integrity of the electoral process and the leadership of INEC





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