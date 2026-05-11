INEC Chairman Expresses Gratitude for Youth Corps' Support, Prepares for 2027 Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, has reaffirmed the crucial role of corps members in Nigeria's democratic process, especially the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The Chairman made this known during a strategic courtesy visit to the NYSC headquarters in Abuja, where he expressed his gratitude to an institution he described as indispensable to the success of elections in Nigeria. He also disclosed that INEC would mobilize over 1.4 million ad hoc staff, largely drawn from the NYSC, for the 2027 general elections.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has reaffirmed the critical role of corps members in Nigeria’s democratic process. He revealed that INEC would mobilize over 1.4 million ad hoc staff, largely drawn from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), for the 2027 general elections.

The delegation of National Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, directors, and senior aides was led by Amupitan on a strategic courtesy visit to the NYSC headquarters in Abuja. Amupitan described the visit as a mission of profound gratitude to an institution he described as indispensable to the success of elections in Nigeria. Corps members have consistently formed the backbone of INEC’s election operations since 1999, particularly as presiding officers and registration area officers across polling units nationwide.

The 2023 general election saw INEC deploy about 1.2 million ad hoc staff, with over 70 per cent, nearly 850,000 personnel, made up of corps members and student volunteers. INEC will require 707,384 corps members for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in 2027, and another 707,384 for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in February.

Thousands more will be needed for off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, as well as bye-elections in Nasarawa, Enugu, Rivers, Ondo, Kebbi, and Kano states. The INEC chairman praised corps members for their patriotism, discipline, neutrality, and digital competence, particularly in operating the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS). The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, commended the long-standing partnership between the two institutions, describing corps members as ‘credible, reliable, patriotic, and easily trainable manpower.

’ ACCORDING TO NYSC DIRECTOR-GENERAL OLAKUNLE NAFIU, CORPS MEMBERS ARE ‘EASILY TRAINABLE MANPOWER’ AND ‘SPOTLIGHTED BY THEIR ICT PROFICIENCY AND PATRIOTISM. ’HE ALSO SOUGHT IMPROVED WELFARE, COMPENSATION, AND INSURANCE PACKAGES FOR CORPS MEMBERS PARTICIPATING IN ELECTION ASSIGNMENTS





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Independent National Electoral Commission (INE Chairman Joash Amupitan National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Presidential And National Assembly Elections Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Elec Adhoc Staff Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)

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