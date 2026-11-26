INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan has directed a nationwide mock accreditation on Saturday using pseudo-ballot papers without party names, covering 17,676 polling units to test BVAS and IReV ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has clarified that no names of registered political parties will appear on the ballot papers to be used during Saturday's nationwide mock accreditation exercise.

INEC Clarifies Mock Election Ballot Details

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made the clarification during the commission's meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday in Abuja. The ballot papers to be used are pseudo-ballot papers and not containing the name of the registered political parties, Amupitan said. People have started asking questions: Hope this is not another opportunity for INEC to rig the election ahead of the election?

Also read INEC Selects 17,676 Polling Units For Saturday’s Nationwide BVAS Mock Accreditation Exercise

So, no registered name of any political party is going to appear and they will see it; it's going to be visible to everybody, he added. According to Amupitan, the simulation will take place in two polling units per ward nationwide and serve as a live operational stress test rather than a routine ceremonial drill. The exercise will evaluate upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices, logistics workflows and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

We want to use the mock accreditation to especially test these three strains of transmission, verification and transmission of results, he stated. Amupitan explained that under INEC's strengthened IReV protocol, polling unit figures entered on Form EC8A would undergo automated arithmetic consistency and over-voting checks before upload.

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So, the EC8A is meant to help the presiding officers at the polling units to ensure that what they are uploading to the IReV is the authentic and accurate result verified by all at the polling unit. This will reduce manual collation ambiguity, he said. The November 28 exercise will cover 17,676 polling units across the country, representing two polling units in each of the 8,838 Registration Areas, commonly known as wards.

Mock Exercise Tests BVAS and Result Portal

Scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the exercise will test the functionality of the BVAS and electronic transmission of polling unit results to INEC's Result Viewing Portal (IReV). INEC's deputy director of Voter Education and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview, explaining that the polling units were selected solely for the mock exercise. The selection of the polling units was purely for the purpose of the mock exercise.

No specific consideration was taken into account in choosing the locations, as two polling units were selected from every ward across the country, he said. This comprehensive coverage ensures that technical glitches are identified in diverse geographical locations rather than isolated pockets. Amupitan directed the RECs to ensure strict oversight, noting that national commissioners had been directed to return to their respective zones to monitor the exercise, while he would also be in the field monitoring it.

He added that every REC must personally oversee state-level preparations and submit a comprehensive technical audit by Monday. At the meeting, Amupitan directed RECs to personally supervise preparations, monitor accreditation and result-upload performance, and submit comprehensive technical reports to the headquarters by Monday, November 30. The reports, he said, must identify network challenges, device failures and procedural bottlenecks requiring urgent attention before the 2027 elections.

He warned that operational weaknesses at the state level could undermine public confidence in the electoral process, stressing that the commission had entered a critical phase of preparations. On the 2027 general elections, Amupitan tasked the RECs with effective implementation of the commission's plans and programmes, saying the calendar no longer allowed INEC leisurely deliberations or deferred actions.

Commissioner Urges Strict Electoral Readiness

As resident electoral commissioners, you are the commission's chief operational commanders in the field, who stand at the intersection of national policy and grassroots reality. The credibility, smoothness and public legitimacy of the 2027 general elections rest squarely on the precision, vigilance, institutional neutrality and administrative rigour with which you lead your respective state offices over the next 51 days, he said.

He said: At this decisive stage of the electoral cycle, the calendar no longer allows for leisurely deliberation or deferred action. Broad policy frameworks, legal mandates, and technical architectures designed at Headquarters must now translate into disciplined, verifiable, and flawless operational execution in every state, Local Government Area, and Registration Area.

Amupitan noted that INEC had tested its electoral systems through off-cycle governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states, FCT Area Council elections and 16 legislative bye-elections over the past 13 months. However, he said the 2027 general elections would involve a significantly larger operation, with more than 100 million registered voters, 57,000 newly procured BVAS devices and over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel.

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Across the country, we are managing a verified register of over 100 million voters, deploying our Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and coordinating over 1.4 million ad-hoc election personnel across diverse terrains. This is from dense urban centres to remote riverine communities, insurgency-affected corridors and locations hosting internally displaced persons. An exercise of that scale, even minor administrative lapses in one state can trigger national headlines and cast doubt on our preparations.

INEC Adjusts BVAS Deployment and Logistics

It is important, therefore, for all of us to ensure that our work is taking its stride, he said. Amupitan disclosed that INEC had reduced the BVAS deployment threshold from 1,250 to 850 registered voters per device to prevent overcrowding and accreditation delays. He directed RECs to ensure that all devices were accounted for, fully charged and properly configured, with contingency units available, particularly in areas with large voter populations.

He said the commission had opted to upgrade its existing electoral technology rather than introduce an entirely new system ahead of the elections. INEC is also developing climate-controlled storage facilities across the states to address concerns about BVAS malfunctions associated with heat and storage conditions during the 2023 elections. Amupitan disclosed that the commission had started delivering sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the elections to states.

He urged the RECs to immediately address every operational bottleneck, communication gap or logistics friction point identified during the recent off-cycle election reviews. Beyond hardware and logistics, we must also account for inclusivity and evidentiary clarity, the INEC chairman said. Noting that the commission had implemented some of the recommendations from its recent zonal readiness assessment meetings, Amupitan advised the RECs to consolidate on achievements and lessons learnt from the recent off-cycle elections.

He urged them to note that general election operations were of an entirely different magnitude and complexity. On logistics, the chairman directed RECs to verify transportation arrangements with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), marine operators and aviation partners. He also stressed the need for secure and functional Registration Area Centres (RACs), as well as proper tracking of sensitive and non-sensitive materials from state warehouses to polling units and their return after voting.

On security, he urged stronger collaboration with security agencies through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), including its structures at local government and ward levels. He said INEC's Election Risk Management maps should guide the identification of potential flashpoints and deployment of security personnel around RACs, polling units, collation centres and commission offices.

The chairman also emphasised the need for proper recruitment, training and welfare of the over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel expected to participate in the elections. He identified National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, university academics serving as returning and collation officers, and career civil servants as critical personnel whose competence and welfare must be prioritised.