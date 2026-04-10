INEC Chairman Denies Owning X Account, Condemns Partisan Claims and Fraudulent Impersonation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refuted claims that its chairman, Joash Amupitan, operates a personal X account for partisan commentary. The commission also warned of fraudulent social media accounts impersonating the chairman and defrauding Nigerians. INEC is working with law enforcement to address the issue.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has issued a firm denial regarding claims that its chairman, Joash Amupitan , operates a personal account on X (formerly Twitter) and engages in partisan commentary. This announcement comes in response to recent social media activity suggesting that Amupitan had used an X account to endorse or interact with posts that were politically aligned.

Adedayo Oketola, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC chairman, released a statement on Friday characterizing the allegations as entirely unfounded, fabricated, and lacking any basis in reality. The commission views this as a deliberate attempt to compromise the integrity and impartiality of its chairman, particularly during a period when INEC is heavily focused on critical electoral reforms and preparations for upcoming elections. The statement unequivocally states that Amupitan does not possess or manage any personal X account and has never participated in any form of partisan discourse or political activities, either in his official capacity or as a private citizen. The commission is taking steps to protect the chairman and the electoral process from any attempts to sway public opinion or undermine its credibility.\Furthermore, the INEC spokesperson also addressed the growing concern of fraudulent social media accounts impersonating Amupitan. The commission has become aware of numerous fake accounts that have been created in the chairman's name, with the apparent intent to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Oketola highlighted the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals who are actively utilizing these fabricated profiles to deceive and exploit the public. The commission expressed its serious concern over this development and the potential impact it could have on the public's perception of the INEC chairman and the commission itself. The commission emphasizes its commitment to upholding the integrity and security of its operations, especially in light of the preparations for upcoming elections. The commission is working diligently with law enforcement agencies and cyber-intelligence units to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for creating and operating these fraudulent accounts and spreading misinformation. They have already reported several of these accounts to the appropriate authorities, signaling a proactive approach to combating these cyber threats and ensuring that the public is not misled by false information. INEC is taking swift action to protect its chairman and prevent any further harm from these fraudulent activities.\In addition to addressing the specific allegations and fraudulent accounts, INEC's statement also serves as a broader reminder of the importance of media literacy and critical thinking in the digital age. The commission urged the public to exercise caution and verify information received online, particularly from social media platforms. The statement emphasizes that the commission will only release official information through its verified channels and advises the public to disregard any unverified claims or posts. It further stressed the importance of relying on credible sources of information and remaining vigilant against misinformation campaigns designed to mislead or manipulate the public. The commission is committed to providing accurate and transparent information regarding electoral processes and other relevant matters. INEC will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to raise public awareness about the risks associated with online misinformation and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. By debunking these false claims and taking action against the perpetrators, INEC is reinforcing its commitment to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, while ensuring the public has access to the most reliable information possible





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INEC Joash Amupitan X (Twitter) Fake Accounts Misinformation Elections Cybersecurity Fraud Partisan Politics

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