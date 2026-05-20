Inec Chairman Calls for Vigilance against Vote Buying, Emphasizes Registration's Importance for Credible Elections

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan on Wednesday addressed concerns regarding vote buying and the importance of scrutiny of the register of voters during the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti state. He emphasized his role as the INEC Chairman in ensuring integrity, transparency, and credibility of the electoral process, urging all political parties to adhere strictly to the guidelines and mobilize registered voters to cast their votes on election day.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan on Wednesday asked security agents not to spare anyone found to be engaged in vote buying or vote trading .

During the presentation of the register of voters to political parties in Ekiti state for the June 20 governorship election, he disclosed that about 1,059,360 eligible voters will participate in the election. He emphasized the responsibility of law enforcement agencies in ensuring those involved in vote buying are arrested and prosecuted and urged political parties to refrain from this issue as it affects the credibility of the electoral process.

He also described the presentation of the voter register as a momentous day, stating that the integrity, transparency, and credibility of the electoral process are paramount to ensuring every eligible voter’s voice is heard and the will of the people is accurately reflected





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Independent National Electoral Commission (INE Prof. Joash Amupitan June 20 Gubernatorial Election Ekiti State Vote Buying Vote Trading Law Enforcement Agencies Security Agents Election Integrity Credible Elections Voter's Rights Mobilizing Votes

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