INEC Chairman Amupitan Faces Scrutiny Over Alleged Political Bias Revealed in Social Media Posts

Controversy erupts as social media posts allegedly made by INEC Chairman Joash Ojo Amupitan, before his appointment, reveal support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC. Critics question his neutrality and the impact on electoral integrity.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan , is embroiled in mounting controversy as old social media posts resurface, casting doubt on his impartiality due to alleged political leanings towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress ( APC ). This situation has ignited a fierce debate about electoral integrity and public trust in the nation's foremost election management body.

The controversy, initially brought to light in a detailed analysis by Nigerian-American professor Farooq Kperogi, centers on several verified past tweets attributed to Amupitan from his tenure as a professor at the University of Jos. These posts, according to Kperogi, unmistakably reveal partisan sympathies for the APC and President Tinubu. Kperogi has publicly called on Amupitan to acknowledge his past statements and resign if he values the integrity of the institution he leads, highlighting the moral burden placed on his office by these revelations. Before the public exposure of these tweets, whispers about Amupitan's neutrality circulated within political circles, but the situation gained significant traction following allegations of his involvement in the internal disputes within the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Critics assert that his actions at that time appeared to align with efforts to undermine opposition forces, which heightened concerns about fairness and impartiality in future elections.\The controversy escalated further with the emergence of additional evidence. Records show that in 2023, before his appointment as INEC chairman, an X (formerly Twitter) account under Amupitan’s name actively participated in political conversations openly supporting the APC. A particularly concerning post dated March 18, 2023, involved Amupitan's response to an APC National Youth Leader who celebrated flipping an Igbo-dominated polling unit in favor of the APC. Amupitan’s comment, “Victory is sure,” triggered strong reactions, with many interpreting the statement as an explicit endorsement of a partisan claim. The reference to an Igbo-dominated area also fueled worries about the use of ethnic-tinged language in political discourse. Another exchange on March 17, 2023, further fueled the controversy. Responding to a claim about supporters of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi circulating a misleading image, Amupitan wrote: “They are evil in the 24th century.” Further adding to the complexity, on April 25, 2023, Amupitan responded to a pro-Tinubu account celebrating the president's reception at the Abuja airport with a single word: “Asiwaju.” This word, used as a symbol of loyalty and admiration among Tinubu supporters, has been interpreted as participation in partisan discourse rather than neutral observation. The digital footprint of these actions, particularly the posts made before his appointment, is the subject of intense public scrutiny.\Following the widespread circulation of these posts, the account linked to Amupitan underwent several modifications. The handle was altered, rebranded as a “parody” account, and eventually made private, leading observers to question the timing of these changes and the motives behind them. The perceived attempts to limit public access to the past activities of the account have fueled additional suspicions, adding a layer of transparency concern. Notably, Farooq Kperogi, who previously defended Amupitan, acknowledged that the new evidence has changed his assessment. Analysts emphasize that the core issue is not simply Amupitan's past political views, but the nature and visibility of these views and their impact on public confidence in INEC's impartiality. Electoral credibility has consistently been a significant concern in Nigeria. Experts caution that even the perception of bias at the highest levels of the electoral commission can significantly erode trust in the entire electoral process. Neutrality is considered essential by many Nigerians. While the public awaits a detailed response from Amupitan, INEC's Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, has issued a statement claiming that the social media account in question is “fake,” a statement which is likely to be met with intense public debate, especially given the documented evidence of the posts. This unfolding situation poses a critical test for INEC and its leadership, impacting its ability to conduct free, fair, and credible elections





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INEC Joash Ojo Amupitan Political Bias Social Media APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu Electoral Integrity Nigeria Farooq Kperogi Controversy

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