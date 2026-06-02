INEC Calls on Media to Combat Disinformation Ahead of Osun Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun State has urged media practitioners to help debunk fake news and disinformation ahead of the August 15 governorship election, stressing the media's role as gatekeepers of truth.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) in Osun State has called on media practitioners to actively participate in countering misinformation and fake news ahead of the August 15 governorship election .

This appeal was made by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Oluwatoyin Babalola, during an event in Osogbo on Tuesday. The event, titled The Journalists-INEC Voter Education and Publicity Dialogue on the 2026 Osun State Governorship Election, was organized by the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) in collaboration with INEC headquarters.

Babalola emphasized that the media's role is crucial in safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process, urging journalists to serve as gatekeepers of truth by verifying information before dissemination and countering falsehoods with factual reporting. She noted that one of the greatest threats to credible elections in the digital age is the spread of disinformation and misinformation.

False narratives, fake results, doctored videos, and malicious propaganda have the capacity to undermine public confidence in the electoral process, incite violence, and delegitimize outcomes. Therefore, it is essential for the media and INEC to work together to build a robust defense against these threats. Babalola reiterated INEC's commitment to providing timely, accurate, and verifiable information through its official channels, and she encouraged journalists to rely on these platforms and collaborate with the commission in debunking fake news.

The dialogue provided an excellent platform for INEC and media executives in the state to develop creative, culturally sensitive, and accessible voter education materials and strategies that speak to residents in languages and formats they can easily understand. Dr. Akin Akingbulu from the Centre for Media and Society also addressed the gathering, charging media practitioners to fulfill their core mandate by educating the populace on their roles before and after the election.

He identified the important role the media must play in monitoring campaign promises and the reception of campaign messages by the populace, as well as INEC's preparation for the poll. He further stated that practitioners must not be passive but must reflect, interrogate, and rank, noting that their perspectives will reach further than they may expect. The event underscored the importance of accurate information in ensuring a free and fair election.

With the increasing prevalence of fake news and disinformation, the collaboration between INEC and the media is seen as a vital step toward preserving the credibility of the electoral process. Journalists were encouraged to be proactive in educating voters, fact-checking claims, and reporting responsibly. As the election date approaches, the media's role in voter education and public enlightenment becomes even more critical.

INEC's call for media cooperation highlights the need for a united front against misinformation, which poses a significant risk to democratic processes globally. By working together, INEC and the media can help ensure that the Osun governorship election is transparent, credible, and free from the influence of false information.

Furthermore, the dialogue addressed the challenges faced by journalists in the current media landscape, including the rapid spread of unverified information on social media platforms. Participants discussed strategies for enhancing media literacy among voters, such as using local languages and community engagement to reach a wider audience. The importance of collaboration between traditional media and new media was also emphasized, as both have a role to play in disseminating accurate information.

INEC officials reiterated that the commission is open to feedback and suggestions from media professionals to improve voter education efforts. The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to work together to ensure that the Osun governorship election is conducted peacefully and credibly. The media, as the fourth estate, bears a great responsibility in upholding democratic values and ensuring that the electorate is well-informed to make their choices.

Dr. Akingbulu further emphasized that media practitioners should not only report events but also analyze and contextualize information for the public. He called on them to go beyond surface-level reporting and delve into the implications of campaign promises and the preparedness of electoral officials. This kind of in-depth journalism helps voters make informed decisions and holds candidates accountable.

Additionally, the media should monitor the spread of hate speech and divisive rhetoric, which can escalate tensions during the election period. By acting as watchdogs, the media can contribute significantly to a peaceful electoral process





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