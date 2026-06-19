INEC Begins Distribution of Sensitive Materials for Ekiti Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has begun the distribution of sensitive materials for the conduct of Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi, assured residents of the commission's readiness to conduct a credible, free and fair poll. The Commissioner of Police for the Ekiti Governorship Election, Dr Abayomi Shogunle, commended the transparency in the distribution of the election materials, assuring of adequate security on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday began the distribution of sensitive materials for the conduct of Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti State. Electoral officers from different local government areas were on hand to receive the materials for onward movement to their councils in readiness for onward distribution to the wards and units for the election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi, who spoke at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ado Ekiti branch, venue of the distribution, assured residents of the commission's readiness to conduct a credible, free and fair poll. Omoseyindemi said the process is being carried out in a transparent manner in the presence of security agencies, political parties, election observers, media and other stakeholders.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner stated that all necessary arrangements had been put in place for a successful election across the state, and that INEC remained committed to delivering a credible exercise that would reflect Ekiti people's wishes. He urged residents to come out peacefully and perform their civic responsibility on election day, commending the security agencies for their collaboration and support, saying their presence would help guarantee the safe movement of election materials and the overall integrity of the electoral process.

The Commissioner of Police for the Ekiti Governorship Election, Dr Abayomi Shogunle, commended the transparency in the distribution of the election materials, assuring of adequate security on Saturday. He said the police had put in place a multi-layered security framework to ensure a hitch-free exercise. Shogunle declared war against vote-trading, saying the Electoral Act had specific sanctions for the act, which the police would implement by ensuring anyone caught faced the prescribed music.

He assured general security for all, saying every unit, every centre, every INEC personnel, every voter, every journalist and every observer would be protected. The police commissioner said the security agencies were on the ground to escort the election materials and ensure security at the various destinations, including the wards and polling units. He stated that the police had identified different elements and were putting in place different measures to take care of the issues that had been identified.

The police also said it will deploy a proactive and preventive security model for the election, while movement of persons will be restricted on election day to ensure a peaceful and credible poll. The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, disclosed this in an interview on Thursday, assuring residents of the state's readiness to provide adequate security before, during and after the election.

Placid said the IGP, Disu, had already deployed sufficient personnel to secure polling units, collation centres and other designated election facilities across the state. He stated that the Nigerian Police Force intends to utilise a proactive and preventive model in order to ensure a peaceful election





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INEC Ekiti Governorship Election Sensitive Materials Credible Poll Adequate Security

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