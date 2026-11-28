INEC held a nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise across the 36 states and the FCT, testing the BVAS and IReV ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the presidential poll set for January 16, 2027.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) has announced that the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on January 16, 2027, while the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

The commission disclosed the dates as it conducted a nationwide mock accreditation and result upload exercise across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, gave the details on Saturday while monitoring the exercise in Plateau State, where he inspected polling locations including Obasanjo Model School in Jos South Local Government Area. He observed voter accreditation and the performance of electoral technology at the centre.

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He described the turnout and conduct of the exercise as impressive. You can see yourself that it is very impressive. The turnout is very good, Amupitan told journalists. He explained that the mock exercise was organised to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and ensure a smooth accreditation process during the general elections.

According to him, voters were accredited within seconds and the process remained orderly throughout. The INEC chairman said the exercise was designed to test the upgraded BVAS devices and verify stricter validation safeguards on the INEC Result Viewing Portal. The safeguards are meant to automatically block arithmetic inconsistencies and over-voting. He added that the exercise would also serve as a live rehearsal for security arrangements ahead of the elections.

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He commended the BVAS for accommodating voters across different age groups, citing the successful accreditation of an elderly woman as evidence of its efficiency. In Lagos, voters expressed satisfaction with the early arrival of electoral officials, seamless accreditation and efficient performance of the BVAS, but urged INEC to sustain the performance and ensure no hitches during the actual elections.

Lagos Voters Praise Seamless Accreditation

The voters spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria at Polling Unit 009, Ward 09, Agnes Street Primary School, Yaba, in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area. In Lagos, the exercise took place in 490 polling units across 245 registration areas. One voter, Bidemi Adeboye, said he arrived at the polling unit at 8:00 am and met INEC officials already on ground. He described the accreditation as seamless, saying he completed the exercise and cast his vote within two minutes.

He noted that the ballot papers used for the exercise did not contain the names or logos of political parties but had different colours, including white and blue, to distinguish the options. He added that security personnel were present to monitor the process. A septuagenarian, Alhaja Mojisola Adewale, commended INEC for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Adewale, who said she had been voting since the days of the Unity Party of Nigeria in the 1960s, noted that the electoral process had improved over the years. She urged the commission to ensure that polling units opened on time during the general elections. Also speaking, Ademuyiwa Adenrele, the All Progressives Congress Local Government Youth Leader, commended the exercise at Polling Unit 002, Ward 011, Yaba/Igbobi.

He said INEC officials arrived early and described the performance of the BVAS as optimal, adding that voters spent less than one minute on accreditation and voting. An INEC official who spoke on condition of anonymity at Polling Unit 009 said the exercise had been seamless since the polling unit opened at exactly 8:30 am. The official however disclosed that only 10 of the 1,632 registered voters had participated as of 10:40 am.

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Mock Exercise Turnout Explained By INEC

At Polling Unit 002 in Ward 011, located at All Saints Anglican Primary School, an INEC official said the BVAS had performed perfectly well. Two BVAS devices were deployed to that polling unit because its registered voters exceeded 850. The official disclosed that only nine of the 1,464 registered voters had participated as of 10:53 am. Addressing concerns about turnout in some locations, Amupitan said it should not be interpreted as poor mobilisation.

He explained that the environmental sanitation exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday may have affected early participation, as some residents had indicated they would be unable to come out in time. He acknowledged the support of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission in mobilising residents for the exercise. He commended voters for their orderly conduct and expressed delight at seeing an elderly woman turn out and successfully undergo accreditation.

SECURITY MEASURES STRENGTHENED FOR 2027

On security, Amupitan said the commission was working with relevant security agencies to ensure the protection of voters and electoral personnel during the forthcoming elections. He disclosed that INEC recently convened a one-day national security conference and a strategic election security conference involving the military, police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other paramilitary agencies to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the polls.

The engagement was aimed at identifying potential security threats and developing strategies to protect voters, electoral officials and National Youth Service Corps members who would participate in the process. Amupitan further revealed that the commission had conducted a risk assessment of polling units across the country through its Election Risk Management framework.

According to him, identified vulnerable locations and information gathered through the assessment had been shared with relevant law enforcement agencies to enable them to take preventive measures and strengthen security arrangements ahead of the elections. He stressed that the safety of voters, ad hoc staff and regular INEC personnel remained a major priority.

INEC Urges Full Operational Rehearsal

In a statement, Amupitan urged all Resident Electoral Commissioners and Commissioners of Police to treat November 28 as a full-scale operational rehearsal: test your communication lines, evaluate rapid-response times around mock polling centres, and identify gaps that must be closed before the 2027 general elections. Reiterating the commission's commitment, he said, We are committed to ensuring that the 2027 general elections are free, fair, inclusive, credible and transparent.

He said INEC was determined to deliver one of the best elections in the country's history. Amupitan also assured Nigerians that INEC would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to address identified challenges and strengthen public confidence in the electoral process. The nationwide mock accreditation and result-upload exercise was designed to test the readiness of the BVAS and the electronic results transmission system ahead of the 2027 general elections.