INEC chairman asks court to set aside subpoena for Tinubu 1999 and 2023 election records

INEC chairman Joash Amupitan has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside a subpoena requiring him to produce President Bola Tinubu's 1999 Lagos governorship and 2023 presidential election records in Omoyele Sowore's criminal trial.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside a subpoena compelling him to produce President Bola Tinubu's election records from the 1999 Lagos State governorship and 2023 presidential contests.

Court Issues Subpoena for Tinubu's Election Records

The application was filed through his counsel, Dr Alex Izinyon (SAN), on Tuesday. The motion on notice is dated November 10, 2026. The subpoena was issued by Justice Mohammed Garba Umar on October 26. It was obtained by the defence team of human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, who is facing prosecution over statements in which he described Tinubu as a criminal.

Also read BREAKING: Court Orders INEC Chairman To Produce Tinubu's 1999, 2023 Election Records In Sowore's Trial

The subpoena was served on INEC's headquarters in Abuja on November 6 at about 12.30 p.m. The subpoena, titled Subpoena Duces Tecum, directed the INEC chairman to produce two sets of documents submitted by Tinubu to the electoral commission. They are Tinubu's Form CF001 for the 1999 Lagos governorship election, including an affidavit relating to lost certificates, and his corresponding nomination form for the 2023 presidential election.

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INEC Challenges Validity of Court Subpoena

The court also directed Amupitan to testify for the defence and remain in attendance until the case is determined. According to The Guardian newspaper, a hearing notice was served on Amupitan on Monday, November 9, directing him to appear in court on Wednesday, November 11. The application came ahead of Amupitan's scheduled appearance as a subpoenaed defence witness in the criminal trial of Sowore. In its application, INEC listed four grounds for asking the court to set aside the subpoena.

The commission argued that the subpoena was defective, contradictory and unenforceable. It described the subpoena as void ab initio, ungrantable, inconsistent and contradictory. The application was brought pursuant to Section 6(6) of the 1999 Constitution. INEC also argued that Amupitan was not personally served with the subpoena, as required by law.

Commission Claims Documents Not in Custody as Described

The commission said the documents requested were not in its custody in the form described. It maintained that there was no form known as INEC CF01 for the 1999 Lagos governorship election or the 2023 presidential election. The commission said the forms, as described in the subpoena, were unknown to it and were not in the custody of its chairman.

In an affidavit supporting the motion, Mendie Akpan, a litigation secretary in Izinyon's law firm, explained how the subpoena was received at INEC's headquarters. Akpan said the document was served on the commission's Litigation and Prosecution Department at about 12.30 p.m. on November 6. She said the information was obtained during a telephone conference with Izinyon at his Abuja office on November 10, following information received from the INEC chairman.

Affidavit Details Service and Chairman's Non-Involvement

According to the affidavit, Amupitan was not personally served with the subpoena on November 6 or at any other time. Akpan also stated that the chairman was not a party to the criminal proceedings between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Sowore. She added that Amupitan was not the maker of the documents being sought. The affidavit further alleged that the subpoena was obtained in bad faith to embarrass the electoral commission.

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The commission accused Sowore's defence team of bringing the application in bad faith, describing it as irrelevant, speculative and intended to embarrass the electoral body. The application also accused the defence of seeking the documents for purposes unrelated to the criminal proceedings. The subpoena followed an application by Sowore's defence team, led by Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, also a SAN, seeking to compel relevant individuals to appear in court and produce documents considered necessary for his defence.

Defence Aims to Prove Tinubu's Electoral History

The documents are expected to provide evidence relating to Tinubu's electoral submissions during his 1999 governorship candidacy in Lagos State and his 2023 presidential candidacy. Apart from Amupitan, the court approved a subpoena against Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, as a proposed defence witness.

However, Justice Umar set aside an earlier subpoena issued against the State Security Service lead prosecuting lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde, also a SAN, ruling that the lawyer should not be compelled to testify in the case. Sowore disclosed INEC's move in a Facebook post on Tuesday, accusing the commission of trying to avoid producing the president's electoral records. He questioned why the commission was challenging a court order for documents he said should be in its custody.

Sowore asked why INEC was fighting a court order demanding records that should be in its custody and what the electoral commission was afraid of producing. Sowore is being prosecuted by the State Security Service over social media publications in which he described President Tinubu as a criminal. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The criminal case is marked FHC/CR/484/2025 and is between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Sowore.

INEC's application seeks to prevent its chairman from being compelled to produce the documents and testify in the trial. The motion was received at the court registry at 3.45 p.m. on Tuesday. The Federal High Court is yet to rule on the application. The latest application introduces a fresh legal dispute into the trial, with the court expected to determine whether INEC should be compelled to produce the requested documents or whether the subpoena should be set aside.