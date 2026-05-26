INEC Appeals Over Voided Election Guidelines

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed a Federal High Court judgment voiding part of the election guidelines it released for the conduct of next year’s general elections. INEC has filed a motion on notice seeking an order staying the execution and/or further execution of the May 20 judgment pending the hearing and determination of its appeal. The commission, which raised nine grounds of appeal, faulted the judgment and prayed the appellate court to set it aside. INEC argued that the Federal High Court judge erred in law by failing to pronounce on the jurisdictional issue that the suit was hypothetical and academic, a failure it said denied the commission a fair hearing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has appealed a Federal High Court judgment voiding part of the election guidelines it released for the conduct of next year’s general elections.

INEC has filed a motion on notice seeking an order staying the execution and/or further execution of the May 20 judgment pending the hearing and determination of its appeal. The commission, which raised nine grounds of appeal, faulted the judgment and prayed the appellate court to set it aside.

INEC argued that the Federal High Court judge erred in law by failing to pronounce on the jurisdictional issue that the suit was hypothetical and academic, a failure it said denied the commission a fair hearing. INEC also faulted the trial court judge for holding that political parties must submit the names/list of candidates in the prescribed forms who emerged from valid primaries and whom such political parties intend to sponsor at the elections not later than 120 days before the date of the general election.

INEC argued that the interpretation of this provision did not permit the narrow understanding adopted by the trial court. The electoral body also contended that the judgment of the trial court was against the weight of evidence placed before it.

It said the trial court misdirected itself in law by failing to apply the provisions of Section 151 of the Electoral Act, 2026 to the appellant’s case when it held that political parties have the power to issue regulations, guidelines or manuals for the purpose of giving effect to the provisions of the Electoral Act and for its administration. INEC also faulted the trial judge for granting the respondent’s reliefs without following the decisions of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, which it said had settled the issue of the commission’s power to fix election timetables in the cases of NDP v.

INEC (2012) 14 NWLR (Pt.1319) 176 at 197 Para D and FJP v. INEC (2019) LPELR-49370-(CA). According to INEC, the decisions are binding on the trial court because they are on all fours with the present case.

The commission added that the trial court erred in law when it held that the political activities for the 2027 general election had been restricted by the appellant’s Exhibit INEC 1 and consequently declared that the respondent’s suit had merit before granting all the declaratory reliefs sought





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