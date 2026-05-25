INEC Appeals Federal High Court Judgement Nullifying Party Primaries Timelines

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed a federal high court judgement in Abuja that nullified the timelines issued for party primaries and the nomination of candidates. INEC filed a notice of appeal and a motion for a stay of execution of the judgement on Monday, April 25.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has appealed a federal high court judgement in Abuja that nullified the timelines issued for party primaries and the nomination of candidates.

INEC filed a notice of appeal and a motion for a stay of execution of the judgement on Monday, April 25. The presiding judge, Mohammed Umar, held that INEC cannot fix or prescribe the timetable within which political parties may conduct their primary elections for the purpose of nominating candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The judge ruled that the powers granted to INEC under sections 29, 82 and 84(1) of the Electoral Act do not extend to determining timelines for party primaries. INEC, through its counsel, Alex Izinyon, said the judge erred in law when he failed to pronounce on the jurisdictional issue of the suit being hypothetical and academic.

The electoral umpire also argued that section 29(1), 82 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2026 did not permit the restricted narrow interpretation accorded by the lower court. INEC had issued a revised timetable for the 2027 general election, which required all political parties to submit their membership registers by May 10, conduct primaries to select candidates, and apply for withdrawals and submit replacements before the end of May.

The commission's actions were in line with the powers granted to it under the Electoral Act. However, the federal high court in Abuja nullified the timelines, ruling that INEC exceeded its powers by determining the timelines for party primaries. The court held that the powers granted to INEC under sections 29, 82 and 84(1) of the Electoral Act do not extend to determining timelines for party primaries.

INEC is now appealing the judgement, arguing that the court erred in its interpretation of the law. The electoral commission has filed a notice of appeal and a motion for a stay of execution of the judgement, seeking to have the court's ruling set aside. INEC's appeal is expected to be heard in the coming weeks, with the commission hoping to have the judgement overturned and its revised timetable for the 2027 general election reinstated





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INEC Federal High Court Party Primaries Electoral Act 2027 General Elections

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