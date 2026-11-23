Independent National Electoral Commission schedules November 28 mock exercise to test BVAS systems across 17,676 polling units ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has officially announced the schedule for a critical nationwide test of its voting technology, designating Saturday, November 28, 2026, as the date for a mock accreditation and result upload exercise. This pivotal preparation phase is specifically aimed at ensuring the reliability of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

Nationwide Mock Accreditation Exercise Scheduled for 2027

The commission disclosed this major operational update through an official statement released on its X platform on Monday, confirming that the technical drill will commence at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. on the specified date. The primary objective of this exercise is to rigorously test the functionality of the BVAS, assess the efficiency of current accreditation procedures, and proactively identify any potential technical glitches or system failures before they can impact the actual voting process.

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Scale of 17676 Polling Units Under Review

To ensure comprehensive coverage and data integrity across the nation, the commission has selected a precise sample size for this nationwide test. The Independent National Electoral Commission will conduct this exercise in exactly two polling units within each of the country's 8,838 Registration Areas. This strategic sampling method results in a total of 17,676 polling units being activated for the mock exercise, providing a statistically significant dataset for evaluating system performance.

Bias Deployment of 186277 BVAS Devices

In addition to scheduling the test, the commission provided significant updates on the logistical readiness of its technological infrastructure, highlighting that the deployment of hardware is already well underway. Officials stated that approximately 75 to 80 per cent of the total Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems have already been dispatched to various states, amounting to a massive deployment of 186,277 devices. This substantial logistical milestone demonstrates the commission's progress in equipping polling stations with the necessary electronic tools to facilitate voter verification.

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Political Stakeholders Raise Timeline Concerns

Despite the commission's assertions of readiness, the announcement has triggered immediate pushback from political stakeholders who argue that the current timeline is insufficient for meaningful participation. Critics within the political sphere have described the schedule as inadequate, arguing that political parties require more lead time to properly prepare their agents and infrastructure to engage effectively with the mock exercise. These stakeholders have formally demanded that the commission postpone the exercise to allow for adequate preparation and to ensure that all political entities can participate meaningfully in the testing phase.

Public Access to Selected Polling Unit List

To maintain transparency and allow for public and stakeholder scrutiny, the commission has directed the public to its official website where the complete list of selected polling units is published. This online publication ensures that citizens, political parties, and observer groups can verify the specific locations chosen for the drill. The decision to release this granular data publicly underscores the commission's commitment to openness in its preparations for the 2027 general elections.