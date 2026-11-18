INEC in Akwa Ibom State urges voters to collect PVCs at designated centers. Geraldine Ekelemu details collection times and requirements for 2027 elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) in Akwa Ibom State has formally issued a directive for the Nigerian public to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from designated collection centers located throughout the state. This announcement marks a significant operational milestone for the electoral body as it prepares the electorate for the upcoming 2027 general elections, ensuring that qualified citizens possess the necessary documentation to participate in the democratic process.

PVC Collection Mechanics and Eligibility

The commission confirmed that the issuance of voter cards has officially commenced for individuals who successfully completed their registration during the initial and secondary phases of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. Geraldine Ekelemu, serving as the Head of Voter Education and Publicity for the commission, clarified the specific eligibility criteria for those seeking their cards. She stated that the PVCs are currently available for persons who registered during the second phase of the CVR exercise, which was conducted between January and April. Furthermore, the cards are available for those who transferred their registration during the first phase, which occurred between August and December of 2025.

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Collection Schedule and Verification Protocols

Geraldine Ekelemu outlined the strict operational hours and procedures for the collection process during her statement released in Uyo on Monday. She disclosed that the collection of voter cards will take place between 9.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. daily at INEC offices situated within all 31 local government areas of the state. The commission emphasized a zero-tolerance policy regarding proxy collection, making it explicitly clear that no voter card will be collected by proxy under any circumstances. Registrants are urged to personally present their registration slips or printouts for verification before they are issued their cards, ensuring the integrity of the distribution process.

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Stakeholder Commitment to Electoral Integrity

In her communication to the populace, Mrs. Ekelemu acknowledged the patience and understanding displayed by the public while awaiting the final delivery of PVCs resulting from the third phase of the CVR exercise. She reiterated the commission's unwavering commitment to ensuring that all eligible voters successfully collect their PVCs so that they can fully participate in the 2027 general elections. This statement serves as a reassurance that the electoral body is prioritizing inclusive participation and is working diligently to overcome logistical challenges associated with the final phase of registration and card printing.

Impact on 2027 Electoral Preparedness

The mobilization efforts in Akwa Ibom State are part of a broader national initiative to ensure that the voter database is accurate and that all registered voters are equipped with the necessary credentials to vote. By making the PVCs available for the first and second phases of registration now, the INEC aims to reduce the congestion that typically occurs closer to election dates. This proactive approach allows for a more orderly electoral process and gives voters ample time to resolve any discrepancies with their registration details before casting their ballots in the 2027 general elections.