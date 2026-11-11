Indonesian Police Detain Over 150 Protesters in Yogyakarta Violence

Indonesian authorities detained more than 150 individuals following violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Yogyakarta city over economic and environmental grievances.

Indonesian police detained more than 150 people after protesters clashed with security forces in Yogyakarta city southeast of the capital overnight, a spokeswoman said Wednesday. The violence followed demonstrations across several Indonesian cities on Tuesday over the government's management of the economy, its handling of devastating wildfires and stagnant wages.

Clashes Near Parliament Building

Around 100 people gathered near Yogyakarta's parliament around 8:00 pm (1300 GMT), aiming firecrackers and hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails toward the building, police said in a statement Wednesday. Authorities responded by deploying tactical vehicles to disperse the crowd. Police said they seized evidence including six Molotov cocktails and 12 firecrackers. An AFP reporter saw police fire tear gas and water cannon as officers moved to disperse the protesters late Tuesday.

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Investigation Into Deliberate Damage

Suyudi stated that investigators are examining the specific intents behind the actions taken during the unrest. Suyudi said, We will investigate whether there were efforts to deliberately cause damage, whether there were other objectives. This official inquiry aims to determine if the destruction of property was coordinated or spontaneous among the demonstrators involved in the night events.

Earlier Wage Protests Cleared Out

Earlier on Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered near the governor's office in Yogyakarta, calling for higher minimum wages. That crowd cleared out before the violence later in the day. The shift from peaceful wage demands to violent confrontation marks a significant escalation in the local protests. Security forces maintained a presence throughout the afternoon to prevent further gatherings at the administrative center.

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Widespread Unrest Across Indonesia

In Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, protesters also took to the streets, citing issues including wildfires and rising food prices. The simultaneous nature of these demonstrations highlights a growing national dissatisfaction with current economic policies and environmental crisis management. Citizens in multiple urban centers expressed frustration over stagnant wages and the cost of living increases.

Government Response and Next Steps

The government faces mounting pressure to address the root causes of the unrest, which include economic stagnation and disaster response failures. Authorities have launched investigations into the incidents in both Yogyakarta and Surabaya to identify organizers and assess the extent of property damage. Legal proceedings against the detained individuals will follow standard judicial procedures as evidence is reviewed by prosecutors.