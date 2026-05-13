India Sharpens Import Tariffs on Gold and Silver to Strengthen Rupee Amid Middle East War

In a bid to stabilize its currency and shore up foreign reserves, India has significantly increased import duties on gold and silver while urging citizens to cut oil consumption amid Middle East energy disruptions.

India has elevated its import tariffs on gold and silver in a move aimed at supporting the declining value of the rupee and reinforcing foreign currency reserves, which have been negatively impacted by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Gold imports typically require dollars, which means buyers must draw down foreign reserves or convert rupees when making transactions. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a public appeal, urging citizens to refrain from purchasing gold for a full year, citing the rupee’s prolonged depreciation against the dollar, a situation that has further deteriorated during the protracted Iran war.

The government has taken decisive action by more than doubling import duties on gold and silver to approximately 15 percent, up from the previous rate of 6 percent, as indicated in two official orders released late on Tuesday. This measure comes amid an acute energy supply crisis triggered by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical passage through which one-fifth of global crude oil is transported—following the escalation of the Mideast conflict.

India, which ranks as the world’s third-largest oil importer, has been severely affected by the rising cost of petroleum, which has eroded its foreign currency reserves. Elevated crude oil prices have significantly expanded India’s import expenditure, placing further pressure on its balance of payments and foreign exchange reserves. In response to the Middle East war-induced supply chain disruptions, Modi recently called on the Indian public to reduce consumption of petrol and diesel.

Gold, traditionally symbolizing wealth and prosperity in Indian culture and commonly used during weddings and festivals, ranks as the country’s second-largest import after crude oil





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