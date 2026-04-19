Independent Press Vital for Nigerian Democracy, Says Former NNDC Boss

Mohammed Hayatudeen, former Group Managing Director of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), emphasized the indispensable role of a free and independent press in Nigeria's democratic landscape. Speaking at the 25th anniversary of Independent Newspapers, he highlighted three pillars for national greatness: strong institutions, prioritizing production, and building trust, stressing the media's crucial role in fostering accountability and societal progress.

Mohammed Hayatudeen , a former Group Managing Director of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), has emphatically stated that a free and independent press is an absolute necessity for the health and functioning of a democratic nation like Nigeria. Speaking at the 25th-anniversary celebration of Independent Newspapers, where he was the guest of honour, Hayatudeen lauded the remarkable resilience and the unwavering professionalism displayed by the Nigerian media as it continues to evolve.

His observations highlighted not only the progress of the media landscape but also underscored his perspective on what constitutes the bedrock of a truly great nation. He articulated three fundamental pillars he believes are critical for Nigeria to achieve its potential: the paramount importance of strong institutions over influential individuals, a strategic shift in focus towards prioritizing production over consumption, and the cultivation of trust as the essential foundation for effective governance and societal advancement. Hayatudeen elaborated on each of these pillars, emphasizing that robust and enduring institutions are crucial for ensuring that progress is sustained and not solely dependent on the presence or charisma of specific leaders. He argued that a vibrant and productive economy, fueled by innovation and a concerted effort towards human capital development, is the key to achieving long-term prosperity and stability for the nation. Furthermore, he underscored the indispensable role of trust, asserting that it must be earned through consistent actions, unwavering accountability, and impartial fairness. This earned trust, he maintained, is not merely desirable but absolutely essential for the proper functioning of governance, the thriving of markets, and the maintenance of national cohesion among its diverse populace. The former NNDC boss recognized the media's profound influence in both establishing and preserving this vital trust, characterizing journalism as the very lifeblood of a democratic system and an indispensable mechanism for holding power accountable. He eloquently described the press as society's essential early warning system, adept at illuminating areas shrouded in darkness, posing critical questions when silence might be more expedient, and speaking inconvenient truths when those in power might prefer comfort. Concluding his remarks, Hayatudeen affirmed that Nigeria's primary challenge lies not in a deficit of potential, but rather in the imperative to consistently and harmoniously align its abundant human and institutional resources towards a unified and shared national purpose. He posited that by diligently strengthening its institutions, fostering a more productive economy, and steadfastly sustaining an environment of trust, Nigeria can indeed unlock its full, immense potential and establish excellence as the prevailing norm, rather than an infrequent exception. The ongoing growth and adaptation of the Nigerian media, he believes, are indicative of the nation's capacity for progress when its foundational elements are nurtured and prioritized. The media's ability to report, scrutinize, and inform empowers citizens and holds institutions accountable, thereby contributing directly to the strengthening of the democratic fabric. Hayatudeen's call to action resonates with the need for a collective commitment to these principles, recognizing that true national greatness is a construct built upon the collective will and the deliberate cultivation of these core strengths





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