The ADC Presidential Campaign Council denies APC claims that it sponsors youths to disrupt campaign events, challenging the ruling party to provide evidence or withdraw the allegation.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has rejected allegations by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) that it sponsors young Nigerians to disrupt campaign events.

The council accused the ruling party of attempting to blame the opposition for growing public discontent over President Bola Tinubu's administration. In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the ADC said Nigerians were entitled to judge the Tinubu administration based on their own daily experiences. The council insisted the APC must produce evidence to substantiate its claims or withdraw them.

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ADC Challenges APC To Provide Evidence

The ADC described the APC's allegation as desperate, challenging the ruling party to provide evidence linking the opposition to any alleged attack on the President's motorcade. It argued that a party controlling the federal government should not make serious allegations of sponsoring violence without identifying those responsible and presenting credible evidence. Shaibu questioned contradictions in the accounts given by the Presidency and the APC campaign council.

He asked which account Nigerians should believe, noting that the Presidency earlier denied the President's motorcade had been pelted, while the APC campaign council now says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. The ADC further questioned why those allegedly arrested were released if there was credible evidence of an organised attack. It asked why the supposed sponsors had not been identified and prosecuted.

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A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents, Shaibu said. The council maintained that it neither sponsors violence nor recruits young people to confront political opponents. It condemned attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property, irrespective of political affiliation, and called for impartial investigations into any alleged attack.

ADC Questions Money Distribution At Campaigns

The ADC also turned attention to the APC's campaign activities, saying reports and images of money allegedly being distributed at political gatherings deserved public scrutiny. It said the ruling party should not assume every crowd unwilling to cheer President Tinubu has been sponsored by the opposition. The council accused the President of imposing policies that had made food, fuel and other basic necessities increasingly expensive. It argued that the ruling party could not dismiss public anger as an opposition-sponsored campaign.

Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience, Shaibu said. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear, he added. The ADC accused the Tinubu administration of presiding over years of economic hardship while expecting public appreciation through campaign promises and alleged inducements.

ADC Urges APC To Substantiate Claims

Using a metaphor of a farmer who plucks the feathers of a chicken before scattering grains to attract it, the ADC said Nigerians were too politically conscious to forget the policies and economic conditions they believe have worsened their lives. The council urged the APC to either substantiate its allegation that the ADC sponsors youth violence or withdraw the claim. It stressed that Nigerians did not need opposition mobilisation to recognise their economic difficulties.

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The ADC insisted that the electorate would independently assess the President's performance and make its political choices. It maintained that responsibility for any violence must be established through verifiable evidence rather than political accusations.