Imo State Rejects NJC Directive on Chief Judge Appointment

Imo State Government rejects National Judicial Council's order to include Acting Chief Judge Ijeoma Agugua, risking another judicial leadership vacuum and constitutional stalemate.

The Imo State Government has officially rejected a directive from the National Judicial Council requiring the inclusion of Acting Chief Judge Ijeoma Agugua in the shortlist for the substantive chief judge position. This defiant stance by state authorities marks a significant escalation in a prolonged institutional conflict that threatens to paralyze the state's judiciary once again. The rejection signals a potential return to the administrative gridlock that previously left the state's highest court without a permanent leader for several months.

Core Dispute Over Judicial Selection Protocol

The National Judicial Council issued its directive during a meeting held on 3 November, ordering the Imo State Judicial Service Commission to include Ms. Agugua in the list of candidates submitted for substantive appointment. The council argued that excluding the most senior High Court judge violated the constitutional principle of appointment by seniority. Despite this clear instruction from the national body, the state's judicial service committee had previously submitted a different list that omitted Ms. Agugua, opting instead for a lower-ranking judge to act as the chief judge.

Also read Imo AG Obinatu Says NJC Cannot Dictate State Chief Judge Candidate

Attorney General Challenges Constitutional Authority

Paul Obinatu, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, articulated the state government's position in a statement released on Friday. He criticized the National Judicial Council for what he described as undue interference in a process that the constitution shields from external control. Mr. Obinatu maintained that while the council has the authority to review candidates, it lacks the power to dictate, control, or substitute the specific individuals the state commission selects. He argued that the council cannot invoke its national status to override the state's statutory autonomy in judicial appointments.

Constitutional Interpretation and Legal Boundaries

Mr. Obinatu grounded his arguments in Section 202 of the Nigerian Constitution, which stipulates that the State Judicial Service Commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other authority. He emphasized that this provision serves as a clear constitutional safeguard against external interference in the commission's responsibilities. According to the Attorney-General, this legal protection cannot be overridden by administrative directives or procedural guidelines issued by the National Judicial Council. He insisted that the issue is not a contest for institutional superiority but a matter of respecting established constitutional boundaries.

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Impact on Judicial Leadership and Stability

The current standoff highlights the deep tensions that have persisted since the compulsory retirement of former Chief Judge T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka in November 2024 over age falsification. Since that event, the appointment of a substantive chief judge has remained a major point of contention. The previous attempt to bypass Ms. Agugua, the most senior judge, caused a controversy that was widely criticized by the Nigerian Bar Association. That earlier decision resulted in a months-long paralysis of the state High Court, highlighting the severe operational consequences of failing to agree on nominees.

Future Implications for Imo State Judiciary

Without an agreement between the Imo State Government and the National Judicial Council on the nominees list, it remains impossible to renew the appointment of the acting chief judge or appoint a substantive chief judge. This stalemate leaves the judiciary in a precarious position, lacking permanent leadership. The government's refusal to comply with the council's directive suggests that the impasse may continue, delaying the restoration of normal judicial operations. Stakeholders remain concerned that another prolonged vacancy could further erode public confidence in the state's legal system and hinder the delivery of justice to residents.

Broader Context of Governor Uzodimma's Administration

The dispute occurs within the broader political landscape of Governor Hope Uzodimma's administration, where judicial appointments have been a sensitive issue. Ms. Agugua was initially inaugurated as acting chief judge earlier this year following intervention by the National Judicial Council, a move that the governor reluctantly accepted. The current rejection of her inclusion in the substantive shortlist indicates a persistent disapproval by state authorities. This development underscores the complex power dynamics between state and federal judicial bodies in Nigeria's decentralized system of governance.