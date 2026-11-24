The Imo State Government mandates a 14-year prison sentence for those committing female genital mutilation under the 2017 Law to protect girls' rights and health.

The Imo State Government has established a severe legal penalty of fourteen years in prison for individuals convicted of performing female genital mutilation. This stringent sentencing guideline aims to serve as a strong deterrent against the practice and protect the fundamental rights of girls and women across the state. The announcement was delivered during a high-profile media advocacy meeting held in Owerri, highlighting the administration's zero-tolerance stance on this harmful traditional practice.

Legal Framework And Penalties Under 2017 Law

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Nkechinyere Ugwu, articulated the specific provisions of the Imo State Female Genital Mutilation Prohibition Law 2017 during the press engagement. The law explicitly states that any person who knowingly separates, surgically alters, circumcises, pricks, pierces, cuts, or infibulates the genital tissue of a female commits a serious offense. This legal definition covers alterations to the whole or any part of the labia majora or minora, ensuring comprehensive protection under the statute.

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Furthermore, the legislation holds adult females accountable if they willingly submit themselves for such procedures. Nkechinyere Ugwu clarified that individuals who assault or discriminate against those who refuse to undergo female genital mutilation are also deemed to have committed an offense under the law. The prescribed punishment for these violations includes a jail term of fourteen years or a fine of two hundred and fifty thousand naira.

Health Impacts And Human Rights Violations

Nkechinyere Ugwu emphasized that female genital mutilation remains a severe violation of the rights, dignity, health, and well-being of girls and women. She noted that the practice offers no health benefits and instead exposes victims to immediate and long-term physical, psychological, and reproductive health complications. The commissioner stressed that no cultural or traditional justification can supersede the basic rights, health, and dignity of girls and women.

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Despite increased awareness campaigns and interventions by the government, development partners, and civil society organizations, the practice continues to pose significant challenges in some communities. The administration recognizes that female genital mutilation undermines the rights of girls to protection, bodily integrity, and freedom from violence. This reality necessitates urgent and sustained efforts to eliminate the practice entirely from the state.

Stakeholder Roles And Collective Responsibility

The Imo State Government, acting through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to implement transformative actions aimed at accelerating the abandonment of the practice. Protecting girls from these harmful procedures is defined as a collective responsibility involving parents, families, traditional rulers, religious leaders, communities, the government, and civil society organizations.

Nkechinyere Ugwu highlighted the critical role of the media in challenging harmful social norms and promoting positive behavioral change within the society. She asserted that every girl has the right to grow up free from such practices and that ending this violation requires collective action, sustained advocacy, and strong community ownership. The media was urged to use its influence to drive this necessary social transformation and support the legal framework established by the state.