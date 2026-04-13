Imo State Police Recover Stolen Motorcycles, Arrest Suspects, and Rescue Kidnapped Driver

The Imo State Police Command achieved significant success in recent operations, recovering 450 suspected stolen motorcycles, arresting five individuals, and rescuing a commercial bus driver. A substantial amount of cash, believed to be proceeds from criminal activities, was also recovered. The command's spokesperson highlighted the command's commitment to fighting crime and upholding ethical standards.

The Imo State Police Command has announced a major success in its ongoing fight against crime, recovering a substantial number of suspected stolen motorcycles, arresting several suspects, and rescuing a kidnapped individual. The command, under the leadership of CP Audu Garba Bosso, has demonstrated its commitment to combating criminal activities within the state. The operations have yielded significant results, including the recovery of 450 motorcycles believed to be stolen, the arrest of five individuals suspected of involvement in various criminal acts, and the rescue of Mr. Paul Ejike Ohaka, a commercial bus driver who had been reported missing.

Furthermore, the police recovered a significant amount of cash, totaling N6,495,900, which is believed to be the proceeds of illegal activities. These accomplishments underscore the command's dedication to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the citizens of Imo State. The command's spokesperson, Henry Okoye, speaking on behalf of the State Police Commissioner, highlighted the specific details of the operations. The arrests and recoveries were made possible through diligent investigation and the proactive efforts of the command's units, particularly the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa.

These operations followed a meticulous investigation into a reported armed robbery case, which ultimately led to the uncovering of a larger network of criminal activity. Okoye emphasized the importance of community cooperation and the role of the public in providing information to the police. He also reiterated the command's zero-tolerance policy on corruption, highlighting an instance where the suspects attempted to bribe the officers with a sum of five million naira, which was promptly rejected. This rejection demonstrated the command's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within its ranks.

The investigation, which began with a distress call from Chimeze Christian, the owner of a shuttle bus service, was instrumental in unravelling the criminal activities. Chimeze reported that his driver, Paul Ejike Ohaka, had gone missing along with a bus bearing registration number KPU 26 XA. The driver was later found unconscious at Irete, near the Onitsha Road, while the vehicle had been taken. Acting swiftly on the report, operatives launched a coordinated investigation. This led to the recovery of the bus at a workshop in Orlu, where it was about to be repainted in an attempt to change its identity.

The police investigation expanded, leading to further arrests and the discovery of a larger criminal network. Okoye detailed the arrest of two suspects, Olagoke Jelili and Goddy Ezike, following the initial report. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Okechukwu Prince and Raymond Odinaka. These individuals confessed to acting on the instructions of a suspect named Osita Chigbo, also known as Barrister Oguta, who is currently at large. Paul Martins Anya, who is alleged to be a receiver of stolen vehicles, was also arrested during the operation.

During a search of his premises, the police found 13 motorcycles suspected of being stolen, which further increased the total number of recovered motorcycles to 450. The police are continuing their investigation to arrest other suspects and recover more stolen properties to bring all culprits to justice.

The swift action and successful outcomes of these operations demonstrate the Imo State Police Command’s dedication and effectiveness in tackling crime. The command's focus on thorough investigation, coupled with its commitment to ethical conduct, has resulted in the apprehension of criminals and the recovery of stolen property. The rescue of the commercial bus driver, Mr. Paul Ejike Ohaka, highlights the command's dedication to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The recovery of a significant quantity of cash suspected to be proceeds of crime sends a clear message that the police will not tolerate financial crimes. The command's consistent efforts to combat crime, including the ongoing investigation into the matter and the pursuit of the fugitive suspect Osita Chigbo, demonstrates the police's commitment to eradicating crime in the state. The police are also encouraging the public to come forward with any information that might help in the investigation and to assist in preventing further criminal activities. The Imo State Police Command's efforts are crucial in fostering a safer and more secure environment for all residents of the state.





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Imo State Police Motorcycle Theft Arrests Recovered Stolen Vehicles Kidnapping

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