Imo State Police Intensifies Security Operations After Failed Abduction Attempt

The Imo State police command has intensified security operations in Ihiagwa, Eziobodo, and neighboring communities in the Owerri West Local Government Area following a failed abduction attempt that left one person injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday night along the Umuokwo Ihiagwa/Eziobodo Road, where suspected gunmen attempted to abduct a resident before being repelled by security operatives and members of the community.

The Imo State police command has intensified security operations in Ihiagwa, Eziobodo, and neighboring communities in the Owerri West Local Government Area after a failed abduction attempt that left one person injured.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night along the Umuokwo Ihiagwa/Eziobodo Road, where suspected gunmen attempted to abduct a resident before being repelled by security operatives and members of the community. The victim sustained a gunshot injury during the incident and was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the attack, the Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso, ordered the deployment of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit alongside other tactical and intelligence teams to strengthen security in the area. Bosso also directed a manhunt for the perpetrators and assured residents of their safety, noting that coordinated intelligence-driven operations were ongoing to apprehend those involved in the attack.

Residents were urged to remain calm and vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or through the emergency lines provided by the command





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Imo State Police Security Operations Failed Abduction Attempt Gunmen Victim Injured Hospital Treatment Deployment Of Violent Crime Response Unit Manhunt For Perpetrators Residents' Safety Intelligence-Driven Operations Emergency Lines Provided

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