Imo State Police Commissioner Champions Intelligence-Led Policing in Promotion Ceremony

During a ceremony in Owerri, Imo State Police Commissioner Audu Bosso charged 500 newly promoted officers to adopt intelligence-led policing strategies and uphold zero tolerance for corruption and rights abuses, marking a push for reformed police-community relations.

In a significant ceremony held at the police command headquarters in Owerri, Imo State , the Commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso , decorated 500 newly promoted officers, emphasizing the critical need for a paradigm shift in policing methods.

He underscored that today's complex security environment demands a sophisticated approach rooted in strategic intelligence and community partnership, moving decisively away from outdated models reliant on brute force. The promotions, which saw 494 constables become corporals, one corporal rise to sergeant, and five sergeants elevated to inspectors, are a recognition of dedication, discipline, and professional excellence, the commissioner noted.

He charged the officers to embody the core values of the Nigeria Police Force, maintain an unwavering stance against corruption, extortion, and human rights violations, and actively work to rebuild public trust. Commissioner Bosso's directives highlight a national push towards reform-oriented policing, where intelligence-led operations and ethical conduct are paramount for effective service delivery and improved police-community relations across Imo State.

This event, reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), serves as a pivotal moment for the state's police force, setting a clear expectation for the promoted personnel to be exemplars of a modern, accountable, and community-focused police service





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Nigeria Police Imo State Audu Bosso Police Reform Intelligence-Led Policing Promotion Ceremony Police-Community Relations Corruption

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