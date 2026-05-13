Imo State Police Command Launches Violent Crime Response Unit to Replace Controversial Tactical Squads

The Imo State Police Command has disbanded the Tiger Base and other tactical units, replacing them with the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) and establishing a Civilian Oversight Board to ensure professionalism and human rights compliance.

In a decisive move to restructure tactical operations and enhance professional standards, the Imo State Police Command has formally dissolved several of its most controversial tactical squads.

Chief among these is the notorious Anti-Kidnapping Unit, widely referred to as Tiger Base, along with the Scorpion Unit and the Lion Squad. This sweeping overhaul comes in response to persistent public outcry and growing concerns regarding the operational methods of these units.

The command has replaced these defunct outfits with a newly established entity known as the Violent Crime Response Unit, or VCRU, which is designed to address the escalating challenges of insecurity within the region through a more disciplined and intelligence-led approach. This transition marks one of the most significant policing reforms in the state in recent years, aiming to cleanse the tactical image of the force.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, announced this strategic shift at the Command Headquarters in Owerri, emphasizing that the reform aligns with the overarching directives issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The goal is to reposition tactical operations across the nation to ensure that professionalism is prioritized over brute force. The VCRU is specifically tasked with combating a wide array of violent crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, cult-related violence, terrorism, and the illegal possession of firearms.

To prepare the operatives for these critical tasks, the command implemented a rigorous training program. This curriculum focused on tactical response, advanced intelligence gathering, crisis management, and, most importantly, strict adherence to human rights laws. By integrating human rights compliance into their core training, the police command aims to eliminate the abuses previously associated with the disbanded tactical units.

A pivotal aspect of this restructuring is the introduction of a Civilian Oversight Board, a mechanism designed to bridge the gap between the police force and the community it serves. This board comprises a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from the Nigerian Bar Association, various civil society organizations, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The primary mandate of this oversight body is to monitor the activities of the VCRU, provide a platform for citizens to lodge complaints, and offer independent feedback directly to the Commissioner of Police. This move is seen as a critical step toward rebuilding public trust and ensuring that the new unit operates with transparency and accountability.

The presence of these independent observers is intended to serve as a check against power abuses and to foster a collaborative environment where security is maintained without compromising civil liberties. The inauguration ceremony was attended by a broad spectrum of government officials, security agency heads, and members of the Police Community Relations Committee. Governor Hope Uzodinma, who was represented by the Chief Principal Security Officer, ACP Gboyako Shaba Adamu, voiced his strong support for the initiative.

He pledged the state government's continued cooperation and resource provision to ensure that security agencies can effectively dismantle criminal networks across the state. The event also served as a formal introduction of the VCRU's identity, featuring the unveiling of its official logo and the presentation of its new operational dress code, signaling a fresh start for tactical policing in Imo State.

Observers and human rights advocates believe that the transition from the Tiger Base to the VCRU represents a significant paradigm shift. For years, tactical units in Nigeria have often operated with a degree of autonomy that led to allegations of extrajudicial actions. By shifting toward an intelligence-driven model and implementing civilian oversight, the Imo State Police Command is attempting to move away from the old culture of policing.

The success of this new unit will likely be measured by its ability to reduce the crime rate while simultaneously increasing the level of respect for the rule of law. As the VCRU begins its operations, the eyes of the public remain fixed on whether these reforms will translate into a safer environment characterized by professional conduct and the protection of fundamental human rights





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