Imo State Police Command Arrests Three Suspects in Alleged Murder of FUTO Student

The Imo State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a 21-year-old student of FUTO. The deceased, a 100-level Cyber Security student, was allegedly beaten by some members of the Man O’ War organisation after being accused of stealing N13,500.

The Imo State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a 21-year-old student of FUTO, who was allegedly beaten by some members of the Man O’ War organisation after being accused of stealing N13,500.

The deceased, a 100-level Cyber Security student, was severely assaulted and restrained, resulting in critical injuries. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel. The suspects, Chukwuemeka Benedict, Kelechi Gospel Ikenna, and Obioma Anastasia, are all 500-level students of FUTO. The police have recovered relevant evidence and the victim's remains have been deposited in a morgue pending autopsy.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Owerri, and the police are committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the death. The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, CP Audu Garba Bosso, ordered immediate action and assured the deceased's family, the university community, and the public of justice





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Imo State Police Command Arrests Suspects Alleged Murder FUTO Student Beating Accused Of Stealing Critical Injuries Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Owerri Commissioner Of Police In Imo State Assurances Justice

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