Imo State Attorney-General Challenges NJC Authority On Chief Judge Appointment

Paul Obinatu argues the National Judicial Council overstepped constitutional bounds by directing Imo State on selecting its next Chief Judge, citing Section 202 of the 1999 Constitution.

Paul Obinatu, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Imo State, has formally contested the National Judicial Council's recent directive regarding the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge in the state. The legal dispute centers on whether the national council holds the constitutional power to dictate which candidate the Imo State Judicial Service Commission must nominate. Obinatu contends that such a directive represents a significant overreach into the independent authority granted to state-level judicial bodies by the Nigerian constitution.

Constitutional Authority Dispute Details

In a statement issued on November 6, 2026, the Attorney-General outlined his legal position against the directive reportedly issued during the National Judicial Council's 112th meeting on November 3. Obinatu argued that the council lacks the constitutional mandate to interfere in the specific selection process that the Imo State Judicial Service Commission is tasked with handling. He maintained that while the national council has a role, it cannot usurp the state commission's duty to identify and vet suitable candidates for the highest judicial office in the state.

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The core of Obinatu's argument rests on Section 202 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. He cited this provision to demonstrate that the Imo State Judicial Service Commission operates independently and is protected from the direction or control of any other authority or person. According to the Attorney-General, this constitutional protection ensures that the state commission can exercise its functions without external administrative interference, thereby preserving the integrity of the local judicial appointment process.

Legal Framework And Section Interpretations

To support his position, Obinatu relied heavily on Section 271(1) and the provisions outlined in the Third Schedule of the Constitution. He explained that Paragraph 6(a) of Part II of the Third Schedule explicitly empowers the State Judicial Service Commission to advise the National Judicial Council on suitable persons for appointment as Chief Judge. This clause places the initial responsibility for candidate identification firmly within the hands of the state-level body.

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Conversely, Paragraph 21(c) of Part I grants the National Judicial Council the power to recommend a candidate to the governor, but only from among the names submitted by the state commission. Section 271(1) further clarifies that the governor appoints the Chief Judge based on this recommendation, subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly. Obinatu emphasized that these separate provisions create a clear division of labor, preventing the council from determining the specific candidate the state must submit.

Regulatory Guidelines Versus Constitutional Limits

Obinatu also challenged the validity of the National Judicial Council's Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the Appointment of Judicial Officers in this context. He argued that these internal guidelines cannot override explicit constitutional provisions or confer powers that the constitution does not grant. While acknowledging the council's authority to regulate procedural aspects of judicial appointments, he insisted that such regulatory powers must remain strictly within the boundaries defined by the supreme law of the land.

The Attorney-General referenced legal precedents from 2022 to support the principle that constitutional institutions must operate within their legally defined powers. He warned that allowing the National Judicial Council to assume responsibilities explicitly assigned to the state commission could undermine the independence of the Imo State Judicial Service Commission. Such a shift, he argued, would erode public confidence in the fairness and transparency of the judicial appointment process.

Impact On Imo State Judicial Process

The disagreement is fundamentally about institutional boundaries rather than hierarchical superiority. Obinatu clarified that his stance is not about diminishing the National Judicial Council's authority but about ensuring that each body respects the constitutional limits of its specific role. He insisted that the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge for Imo State must strictly follow the procedure established by the constitution, ensuring that the state commission retains its advisory and nominating rights.

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Obinatu concluded by reiterating that the National Judicial Council may recommend a candidate to the governor, but it cannot dictate the name that the state commission must submit for consideration. This assertion reinforces the importance of maintaining the distinct roles of the state and federal judicial authorities. The resolution of this dispute will likely set a precedent for how constitutional boundaries are respected in future judicial appointments across Nigerian states.