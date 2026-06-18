Imo North Aspirant Sues NDC and INEC Over Alleged Ticket Manipulation

Isaac Nwachukwu, a senatorial aspirant for Imo North, has filed a lawsuit against the Nigeria Democratic Congress and INEC, alleging that despite paying 25 million naira and winning the consensus, he was denied the party's ticket for the 2027 election.

A political aspirant from Imo North Senatorial District has initiated a legal battle against his party and the electoral commission, alleging a breach of internal democratic processes and financial impropriety.

Isaac Nwachukwu, who seeks to represent the district in the 2027 general election, filed an originating summons at the Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday. The defendant parties are the Nigeria Democratic Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission. In his suit, Nwachukwu is asking the court to declare him the legitimate and duly nominated candidate of the NDC for the Imo North seat, and to restrain the party from fielding any other aspirant in the election.

According to the court documents, Nwachukwu claims that he paid a total of 25 million naira to the NDC. This amount consisted of a 20 million naira support fee to the party and an additional 5 million naira for the nomination and expression of interest form. He asserts that among all the aspirants who contested the party's primary for the Imo North Senatorial District, he emerged as the consensus candidate.

However, his name was later substituted with that of another candidate, Matthew Omegara, without his consent or any explanation. Nwachukwu believes this substitution is a violation of the NDC constitution and the Electoral Act. The plaintiff is seeking several reliefs from the court.

First, he wants a declaration that he is the consensus candidate of the NDC in Imo State for the Imo North Senatorial Zone. Second, he requests an order restraining the NDC from presenting any candidate other than himself for that position in the 2027 election.

Third, he seeks a perpetual injunction preventing INEC from recognizing or accepting the candidacy of any other person for that senatorial seat until the court determines the matter. Additionally, he is asking the court to compel the NDC to issue him a certificate of return as its candidate. In an affidavit supporting his claim, Nwachukwu detailed the irregularities he experienced during the nomination process.

He stated that the first sign of trouble came when the 20 million naira he paid for party support was allocated by the screening committee to Matthew Omegara, while Omegara's 10 million naira support payment was assigned to him. Despite this confusion, he was cleared to participate in the primary election after undergoing the party's screening.

He purchased the expression of interest form and made the 20 million naira contribution through his solicitor, Cajethan Oguzie, with a receipt issued by the party. Subsequently, his name was included in the list of candidates for the Imo North Senatorial District after his consensus candidacy was ratified.

However, Nwachukwu later discovered that his name had been removed and replaced. He alleged that the party's national leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, summoned him to a meeting where he was informed that some party leaders from Imo State had opposed his candidacy, arguing that he lacked sufficient popularity to win the general election. The plaintiff contends that this justification is unfounded and that the party acted in bad faith.

He is therefore seeking judicial intervention to correct what he views as an injustice. When contacted for comment, the NDC spokesperson in Imo State, Dr. Charles Akano, stated that he could not speak on the matter without authorization. He explained that he had attempted to reach party leaders in the state but had not received any response. The case has drawn attention to the internal workings of the NDC as the 2027 elections approach.

The court has yet to schedule a hearing date. This legal action underscores the challenges of internal party democracy in Nigeria. Many aspirants have expressed concerns about the transparency of nomination processes, particularly when large sums of money are involved. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how parties handle disputes over candidate selection.

Nwachukwu remains hopeful that the court will uphold his rights and restore him as the rightful candidate for the Imo North senatorial seat





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Imo North NDC INEC Election Lawsuit Ticket Manipulation

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