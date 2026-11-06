Imo AG Obinatu Says NJC Cannot Dictate State Chief Judge Candidate

Imo Attorney-General Paul Obinatu says the National Judicial Council lacks constitutional power to dictate the candidate the Imo State Judicial Service Commission submits for the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge.

The Imo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Paul Obinatu, has questioned the constitutional authority of the National Judicial Council to dictate the candidate the state should nominate for appointment as its substantive Chief Judge.

Imo AG Questions NJC Authority Over Chief Judge Nomination

Obinatu insisted that the Imo State Judicial Service Commission has an independent constitutional responsibility to assess and submit suitable candidates. He said the NJC cannot dictate, control or substitute its preferred candidate for the commission's choice. He stated this in a statement issued on Friday, made available to PUNCH Online, following a directive issued by the NJC to the Imo State Judicial Service Commission at its 112th meeting held on November 3.

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The directive concerned the process of appointing a substantive Chief Judge for Imo State. It prompted the Attorney-General to clarify the constitutional responsibilities of both institutions. Obinatu argued that although the NJC has the constitutional responsibility to recommend a candidate to the governor, it does not have the additional power to determine the individual whose name the State Commission should submit for consideration.

He said, The NJC's constitutional responsibility to recommend a candidate to the governor does not confer on it the additional power to determine or dictate the candidate the State Judicial Service Commission must submit to it. Citing Section 202 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the Attorney-General said the State Judicial Service Commission was constitutionally protected from external interference in the exercise of its functions.

He said, The State Judicial Service Commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other authority or person in exercising its constitutionally assigned powers. This provision establishes a clear constitutional safeguard against external interference. He added that the safeguard cannot be overridden by the NJC through administrative directives or procedural guidelines. Obinatu also said the NJC could not rely on its national institutional status to exercise control over the state commission.

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Constitutional Provisions Define Roles of State and Federal Judicial Bodies

He said, The NJC cannot invoke its national institutional status or its recommendation powers to exercise control over the Imo State JSC in a manner inconsistent with the Constitution. The Attorney-General also referenced Section 271(1) and relevant provisions of the Third Schedule to the Constitution. He said they outline the respective roles of the State Judicial Service Commission, the NJC and the governor.

He explained that Paragraph 6(a) of Part II of the Third Schedule empowers the State Judicial Service Commission to advise the NJC on suitable persons for nomination as Chief Judge. Paragraph 21(c) of Part I, he noted, empowers the NJC to recommend a candidate to the governor from among the persons submitted by the State Commission.

Section 271(1), he said, provides that the appointment is made by the governor on the recommendation of the NJC, subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly. According to him, the constitutional provisions establish distinct responsibilities for the three institutions. He said the State JSC identifies and advises on suitable candidates. The NJC considers the submitted names and makes its recommendation to the Governor, he said.

The Governor then exercises the appointing authority subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly. Obinatu said any directive requiring the State JSC to submit a particular candidate or dictating the outcome of its independent assessment would amount to unconstitutional interference. He argued that doing so would effectively transfer the Commission's constitutional responsibility to the NJC and render Section 202 meaningless.

On the NJC's Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the Appointment of Judicial Officers, Obinatu acknowledged the council's authority to establish procedures for judicial appointments. He maintained, however, that such guidelines must operate within the limits of the Constitution. He said they cannot confer powers beyond those granted by the Constitution. He also said the guidelines cannot be used to compromise the independent functions of the State JSC.

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Judicial Authorities Support Independent State Judicial Service Commission Functions

He cited several judicial authorities in support of his position. They include Elelu-Habeeb and Anor. v. Attorney-General of the Federation and Ors. (2012), Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission and Anor. v.

Salisu and Ors. (2019). Others are Bamisile v. National Judicial Council and Ors.

(2012), FRN v. Nganjiwa (2022), NJC and Ors. v. Senlong and Ors. (2010), and Attorney-General of the Federation v.

Attorney-General of Abia State and Ors. (2024). Obinatu said the decisions underscored the need for constitutional institutions to exercise their powers within the limits prescribed by law. He maintained that the dispute was not about institutional superiority.

Obinatu Urges Respect for Constitutional Boundaries in Judicial Appointments

He said it was about respect for constitutional boundaries. He said, The issue is not a contest for institutional superiority between the NJC and the State JSC, but the need for each institution to respect the constitutional boundaries of its authority. He warned that allowing the NJC to assume responsibilities assigned to the State JSC would undermine the judicial appointment process and public confidence in the judiciary.

He urged that the ongoing appointment process be conducted in accordance with the Constitution. He said the NJC's recommendation powers should not be interpreted as authority to control the State Commission's independent selection process. The Attorney-General insisted that the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge for Imo State must follow the constitutional procedure. He said it must be done without interference with the independent mandate of the State Judicial Service Commission.