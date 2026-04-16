Immigration Officer Denies Passport Record for 'Tali Shani' in Ozekhome's London Property Trial

An officer from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) testified in court that no record exists for a passport issued to Tali Shani, the name used to claim a disputed London property. The testimony comes amid the ongoing trial of senior advocate Mike Ozekhome and Ponfa Useni, who are accused of forging a passport and impersonation. The NIS officer confirmed the service's robust database and issuance procedures, stating that the purported passport number did not yield any results. Meanwhile, a UK tribunal had previously ruled that neither Mr. nor Ms. Tali Shani existed, dismissing claims related to the property.

During a cross-examination in the ongoing trial of legal titan Mike Ozekhome , SAN, Aridegbe Akim, an officer with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), stated that the name Tali Shani , used to assert a claim over a disputed London property, is not found within the service's comprehensive database. The trial, which involves Ozekhome and Ponfa Useni, the son of the late former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jeremiah Useni, is currently before an FCT high court in Maitama, presided over by Justice Musa Eneye. The pair are facing a twelve-count charge that alleges they forged a passport and impersonated a fictitious individual, Tali Shani , with the intent to lay claim to a property located in London.

Previously, on the last adjourned date, Akim had testified that the Nigerian passport bearing the number A07535463, purportedly issued to Tali Shani, did not correspond with any records held by the NIS. Under intense questioning from Tayo Oyetibo, who represents Ozekhome, and F. R. Onoja, counsel for Ponfa Useni, the witness, a principal staff member attached to the Comptroller General of the NIS, elaborated on the service's stringent passport issuance protocols. He affirmed that the NIS meticulously maintains a record of every passport it has ever issued. This information is stored within a sophisticated electronic database that encompasses all pertinent passport details, from the initial application stage through to the final issuance. This data includes crucial biometric information and the holder's National Identification Number (NIN).

The witness further explained the robust functionality of the NIS system, highlighting its capacity to retrieve the complete profile and historical data of any passport holder simply by inputting their identifying details. He stated unequivocally, “Once you insert a name, it brings out the particulars and history of that person, but on inserting this Tali Shani, no record was found.” Akim detailed the multi-stage process involved in passport issuance, which includes financial transactions, the generation of foundational documentation, the crucial biometric enrollment phase, followed by the production and ultimate issuance of the passport. He emphasized that Nigerian passports are designed to be machine-readable and incorporate advanced security features that are intrinsically linked to unique identification numbers generated by the passport manufacturers. While acknowledging that the disputed passport presented bore a superficial resemblance to genuine Nigerian passports, Akim stressed that every authentic document must demonstrably correspond with the official records maintained within the NIS database.

Following Akim’s testimony, the prosecuting counsel, A. R. Tahir, requested an adjournment to facilitate the presentation of the prosecution's second witness. This request was not met with opposition from the defense.

The London property dispute itself involves Ozekhome and the now-deceased Jeremiah Useni. The case was initiated at the First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) Land Registration in the United Kingdom, under case number REF/2023/0155. In this tribunal, Tali Shani was listed as the applicant, with Ozekhome appearing as the respondent. The property had been the subject of competing claims, with one party identifying as “Ms Tali Shani” and the other as Ozekhome. Ozekhome's defense posited that he received the house as a gift in 2021 from an individual identified as “Mr Tali Shani.” Conversely, lawyers representing “Ms Shani” maintained her rightful ownership of the property.

A key witness, identifying as “Mr Tali Shani,” testified in support of Ozekhome's claims. This witness asserted that he held powers of attorney over the property and had subsequently transferred ownership to Ozekhome. He further claimed ownership of the property dating back to 1993 and stated that he had appointed Useni as his property manager, describing Useni as a long-standing friend and business associate. In contrast, witnesses for “Ms Tali Shani” presented a variety of documents, including an obituary notice, a NIN card, an ECOWAS passport, and phone number records, all intended to substantiate her ownership claim. However, the UK tribunal ultimately deemed all documents presented on behalf of “Ms Tali Shani” to be fraudulent. Consequently, the tribunal dismissed all claims, concluding that neither a “Mr” nor a “Ms” Tali Shani demonstrably existed. Parallel to these developments, a federal high court in Abuja has granted..





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Mike Ozekhome Nigeria Immigration Service Tali Shani Property Dispute Forgery

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