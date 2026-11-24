Acting MD Abayomi Oke urges IMG Nigeria male staff to embrace safety, innovation, and accountability to drive corporate growth during the 2026 International Men's Day celebration in Lagos.

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc, commonly known as IMG Nigeria, marked its 2026 International Men's Day with a strategic directive from its leadership team aimed at strengthening corporate performance and operational safety. The event took place at the company's office in Oshodi, Lagos, bringing together senior executives and male employees to reaffirm their commitment to organizational excellence and societal progress. Acting Managing Director Abayomi Oke used the occasion to outline specific behavioral and professional standards expected from the male workforce to sustain the company's competitive edge in Nigeria's industrial sector.

Leadership Address on Corporate Values and Safety

Abayomi Oke emphasized that male employees must adopt responsibility, innovation, discipline, and accountability as the foundational pillars for driving corporate growth. He argued that these values are not merely personal traits but essential mechanisms for sustaining organizational excellence in a rapidly evolving market. The Acting Managing Director stressed that true strength is demonstrated through integrity, humility, emotional intelligence, and the ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues across all departments. He urged men to move beyond task completion and actively identify challenges to provide practical solutions, thereby fostering a culture of ownership within the company.

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Abayomi Oke also highlighted the critical importance of safety standards in industrial operations, noting that IMG Nigeria manages specialized equipment, high-pressure installations, and cryogenic facilities that require constant vigilance. He instructed employees to take personal responsibility for workplace safety, comply strictly with established procedures, and promptly report any unsafe conditions to protect themselves and their colleagues. The Acting Managing Director made it clear that speed or operational convenience should never compromise safety, asserting that a responsible professional delivers results safely, ethically, and professionally. This directive aims to minimize accidents and ensure uninterrupted operations in a high-risk industrial environment.

The Theme and Economic Impact of Industrial Gases

The 2026 International Men's Day celebration at IMG Nigeria was themed 'The Future Is Everyone: Men Driving Progress,' a concept that underscores the collective responsibility of men to contribute meaningfully to organizational development and societal progress. Abayomi Oke explained that this theme reflects the broader role of male employees in enhancing operational efficiency, boosting the company's competitiveness, and improving value delivery to customers. The company occupies a critical position in Nigeria's industrial and healthcare value chains by manufacturing and supplying essential gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and argon. These products support healthcare delivery, manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and energy sectors, making the company's output vital to the broader economy.

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Abayomi Oke noted that the company's contributions extend far beyond the simple production and distribution of gases, as their work enables businesses to operate and directly touches the lives of millions of consumers. He acknowledged the diverse roles of employees across production, engineering, maintenance, logistics, sales, finance, and administration, describing their individual efforts as indispensable to the company's value chain. By supporting these key economic activities, IMG Nigeria helps maintain the stability and growth of critical industries that rely on a steady supply of industrial gases. The Acting Managing Director's address served as a reminder that every employee's role, no matter how small, contributes to the company's overall performance and national economic health.

Competitiveness Through Innovation and Continuous Learning

To remain competitive, Abayomi Oke challenged IMG Nigeria employees to embrace continuous learning, technological advancement, and innovative approaches to their daily work. He pointed out that changing industry dynamics and rising customer expectations require a workforce that is committed to constant improvement and adaptation. The Acting Managing Director identified specific areas requiring collective attention, including improved plant efficiency, reduced production losses, minimized equipment downtime, strict cost control, timely deliveries, and stronger customer relationships. By focusing on these metrics, the company aims to enhance its service quality and maintain its leading position in the industrial and medical gases market.

Abayomi Oke further called for a shift in mindset where employees view themselves as partners in the company's success rather than just wage earners. He urged staff to engage in active problem-solving and to support one another through mentorship and collaboration. This approach is designed to create a more resilient and agile organization capable of responding to market fluctuations and technological disruptions. The emphasis on innovation is particularly relevant as the company seeks to expand its operational capacity and improve the reliability of its supply chain. By fostering a learning-oriented culture, IMG Nigeria hopes to attract and retain top talent while driving operational excellence.

Stakeholder Presence and Future Organizational Goals

The event was attended by key senior executives including Wasiu Onakoya, Assistant General Manager of Corporate Services for Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc, who oversaw aspects of the corporate engagement. Aderonke Segun-Alabi, the Company Secretary, was also present, representing the administrative and governance pillars of the organization. Additionally, Babatunde Ogunmolati, recognized as the Face of IMG 2026, and Taiwo Adeniran, Assistant General Manager of Operations and Engineering, joined the leadership team. Their presence highlighted the cross-departmental nature of the company's mission and the importance of unified effort in achieving strategic objectives. The inclusion of these roles underscores the comprehensive approach IMG Nigeria takes in addressing both operational and corporate governance matters.

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Looking ahead, Abayomi Oke outlined clear goals for improved performance, business expansion, and a stronger competitive position in the market. He directed production teams to enhance efficiency and reliability, while engineering personnel must maintain plants and equipment in optimal condition to prevent failures. Logistics teams were tasked with ensuring safe and timely deliveries, and sales teams were urged to strengthen customer relationships to drive revenue growth. Support departments were expected to reinforce the operational systems necessary for business expansion. The Acting Managing Director commended the male workforce for their dedication and resilience, urging them to sustain their commitment to professional development and excellence as they navigate the challenges of the future.