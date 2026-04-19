IMF Report Validates Economic Hardship Under Tinubu, Says Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has cited a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report as evidence that President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms have exacerbated hardship for Nigerians. The IMF's downward revision of Nigeria's growth forecast and warning of a fragile economic phase are seen by Abubakar's camp as a stark confirmation of the daily struggles faced by citizens, contradicting the government's optimistic outlook.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asserted that a recent report released by the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) serves as definitive confirmation that the economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu have significantly intensified hardship across Nigeria. This sentiment was conveyed by Atiku’s spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, through a statement disseminated on Sunday. The IMF , in its most recent evaluation of Nigeria’s economic landscape, issued a stark warning, indicating that the nation is now entering a more precarious and vulnerable phase. Accompanying this grim assessment was a revised downward projection for the country’s economic growth, now pegged at 4.1 percent. This report has predictably ignited a cascade of reactions from various segments of Nigerian society, including ordinary citizens and influential stakeholders.

In his response to the IMF’s findings, Atiku Abubakar emphasized that the conclusions presented by the international financial institution are not novel revelations but rather a direct reflection of the everyday realities and immense economic strain that ordinary Nigerians are currently enduring. He contrasted these lived experiences with what he described as the government’s consistently optimistic, and in his view, detached, economic narrative. Abubakar articulated that while government officials may frame their reforms using technical jargon and bureaucratic language, the common man and woman on the street are confronting crippling economic pressures. He highlighted the devaluation of wages, which are rapidly losing their purchasing power in the face of escalating costs for essential goods and services. Abubakar's message underscored a deep sense of betrayal, stating that despite promises of a renewed sense of hope and improved living standards, the current administration has, in fact, delivered an era of intensified suffering. He powerfully stated, “At a time when Nigerians were promised renewed hope, what they have received is renewed hardship—raw, relentless, and unforgiving. The IMF is not breaking news; it is confirming a national emergency that this administration refuses to acknowledge.” This assertion directly challenges the government's portrayal of progress and instead points to a systemic crisis.

The gravity of the situation, according to Abubakar, is particularly acute at the grassroots level. He painted a grim picture of families being forced into agonizing decisions, such as withdrawing their children from educational institutions due to the prohibitive costs associated with schooling. This educational disruption, he argued, has long-term implications for the nation’s future human capital. Furthermore, Abubakar pointed to the pervasive issue of insecurity as another major factor contributing to the worsening economic conditions. He noted that escalating insecurity is compelling farmers to abandon their ancestral lands and agricultural pursuits, thereby disrupting food production and exacerbating food scarcity and price inflation. This dual burden of economic hardship and insecurity creates a vicious cycle, trapping communities in poverty and desperation. Abubakar’s commentary serves as a critical indictment of the current economic policies, suggesting they are failing to address the fundamental needs and well-being of the Nigerian populace and are instead pushing an already struggling nation further into a crisis, a situation that he believes the government is failing to confront with the urgency it demands. The IMF report, in his estimation, provides the objective validation needed to underscore the severity of the national economic emergency





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