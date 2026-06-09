IMF Projects Nigeria's Public External Debt to Rise by $20.7 Billion Ahead of 2027 Elections

The International Monetary Fund's 2026 Article IV Consultation report warns that Nigeria's public external debt is projected to increase by 39.9 percent, reaching $72.6 billion by the 2027 election year. The surge, driven by anticipated spending pressures from poverty, food insecurity, and electoral cycles, will push the debt-to-exports ratio above 100 percent, raising serious sustainability concerns. The IMF also cautions against a proposed $5 billion Total Return Swap financing deal, citing opacity and risks of margin calls.

Nigeria's public external debt is projected to increase significantly in the coming years, according to the International Monetary Fund's 2026 Article IV Consultation report. The IMF forecasts that public external debt will rise from $51.9 billion at the end of 2025 to $72.6 billion by 2027, which marks the country's next presidential election year.

This represents an increase of approximately $20.74 billion over two years, or a 39.9 percent rise. The report underscores mounting concerns about the nation's debt burden even as macroeconomic indicators show some improvement. The Fund explicitly links this anticipated debt accumulation to the electoral cycle, warning that spending pressures driven by elevated poverty, widespread food insecurity, and the upcoming 2027 elections could widen fiscal deficits and intensify government borrowing needs.

Beyond the headline figures, the IMF's projections indicate that Nigeria's total external debt stock, encompassing both public and private sector obligations, will also climb. Total external debt is expected to grow from $109.3 billion in 2025 to $119.3 billion in 2026 and further to $132.0 billion in 2027. This trajectory suggests a total increase of $22.7 billion across the two-year span, with a substantial portion-$12.7 billion-occurring in the election year alone.

The debt metrics relative to the economy's size and export earnings are particularly alarming. Public external debt as a percentage of GDP is projected to increase from 17.9% in 2025 to 18.7% in 2027. More critically, as a share of exports of goods and services, it is anticipated to surge from 82.9% to 104.3% over the same period.

This means the debt stock would exceed the value of a full year's exports by 2027, highlighting a severe external vulnerability. debt servicing commitments are also set to rise, straining public finances. The cost of servicing public external debt is projected to increase from $2 billion in 2025 to $3 billion by 2027.

Service payments as a proportion of export earnings are expected to follow a volatile path, easing to 5.0% in 2026 before jumping to 8.8% in 2027, up from 8.1% in 2025. At the federal government level, interest payments continue to consume a dominant share of revenue. The IMF estimated that interest payments absorbed 53.2% of Federal Government revenue in 2025, with a marginal improvement to 52.4% projected for 2027 after peaking at 53.7% in 2026.

This heavy debt service burden severely limits the fiscal space available for essential public investments and social spending. A significant portion of the report's commentary focuses on the government's financing strategy for the 2026 deficit, which relies heavily on external borrowing. Plans include a proposed $5 billion Total Return Swap (TRS) with an international bank-reportedly First Abu Dhabi Bank-and another Eurobond issuance. The IMF issued a strong warning about the proposed TRS, describing such structures as opaque and risky.

It noted that the borrowing costs are comparable to Eurobond yields but carry additional dangers of margin calls if the value of the naira-denominated collateral declines due to currency depreciation or rising interest rates. The Fund cautioned that this could force the government into politically constrained decisions regarding monetary or exchange rate policy.

Christian Ebeke, the IMF Resident Representative for Nigeria, reiterated these concerns during a virtual press briefing, stating that the transaction's lack of transparency and potential for financial instability make it a questionable choice, especially given Nigeria's improved but still fragile access to international capital markets





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Nigeria Debt IMF Report External Debt 2027 Elections Debt Sustainability Total Return Swap Fiscal Deficit Debt Service Naira Depreciation Eurobond

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