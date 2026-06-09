IMF Acknowledges Nigerian Economic Reforms But Warns of Worsening Poverty and Inflation

The International Monetary Fund praised recent Nigerian reforms for strengthening the macroeconomy but warned that over 60% of the population now lives in poverty, with inflation at 15.7% and insecurity further threatening growth.

The International Monetary Fund has acknowledged that reforms undertaken by the Nigeria n government under President Bola Tinubu have led to stronger macroeconomic outcomes and greater economic resilience.

These reforms include the removal of a long-standing fuel subsidy, the liberalization of the foreign exchange market, and an overhaul of the tax system. However, the IMF's annual review also issued a stark warning: more than 60 percent of Nigerians are now living in poverty.

The latest data indicates that approximately 63 percent of the population was in poverty by the end of 2025, a significant rise from the World Bank's earlier report of about 61 percent and from 40 percent in 2019. This escalating crisis persists despite the necessary economic adjustments, highlighting a severe social cost to the reform process. Inflation remains a critical concern, accelerating to an annual rate of 15.7 percent in April, a five-month high.

Analysts link this increase partly to higher fuel prices, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. While higher global costs for food, fertilizer, and fuel could theoretically boost Nigeria's revenues as Africa's largest oil producer, the IMF cautions that these factors are intensifying inflationary pressures on poor households. This dynamic is expected to aggravate existing poverty and food insecurity, creating a vicious cycle where economic policy aimed at long-term stability inadvertently deepens immediate hardship for the majority.

Compounding these economic challenges is the significant threat posed by widespread insecurity, particularly in the northern regions where a large portion of the country's food is produced. The IMF identifies this as "another risk to people and economic activity," disrupting agricultural output and supply chains.

The situation presents a complex policy dilemma: the government must pursue often painful macroeconomic reforms to ensure sustainable growth, yet it must also urgently address the spiraling poverty, inflation, and security issues that undermine those very reforms and threaten social stability. The IMF's assessment underscores the delicate balance between fiscal discipline and social protection in Africa's most populous nation





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