Imam Kirki Defends Preachers Against Killings in Nigeria

Nasarawa State Islamic leader Imam Yusuf Saidu Kirki asserts that fear of death will not silence preachers, urging strict implementation of legal retribution to stop targeted killings.

Nasarawa State Senior Assistant to the Governor on Islamic Religious Matters, Imam Yusuf Saidu Kirki, has issued a powerful declaration stating that Islamic preachers and teachers will continue their duties despite the rising tide of targeted killings across Nigeria. Reacting to recent attacks on scholars and the pervasive trend of jungle justice, Kirki emphasized that the threat of assassination cannot deter those committed to sharing religious truth.

Divine Decree and Preacher Resilience

Imam Kirki explained that a preacher's role is to transmit the messages sent by previous messengers, accepting the potential for insult, beating, or harm as part of that duty. He cited the Quranic verse 3:145 to argue that no soul can die except by Allah's permission at a decreed time. According to Kirki, individuals cannot kill another person simply because they dislike them; rather, death occurs only when the appointed time reaches the individual.

Also read Katsina gov defends Tinubu’s direct allocation of funds to LGs

He further elaborated that before birth, Allah has already arranged four specific elements for every person: the date of birth, the date of death, material gains or losses, and the final destination of Paradise or Hellfire. Consequently, stopping preaching to avoid death is futile because death is inevitable regardless of whether one speaks the truth or remains silent.

Islamic Law on Killing and Authority

The senior Islamic leader stressed that taking human life is a grievous offense in Islam, quoting Quran 5:32 to state that killing one innocent soul is equivalent to killing all mankind, while saving one soul is like saving all of humanity. He clarified that under Sharia, killing is only permissible in three specific cases: murder, a married person caught in fornication, and apostasy after a refusal to repent. In all these instances, only constituted authorities hold the right to carry out the punishment, not individuals or vigilante groups.

Advertisement

Kirki warned against the common practice of publicly accusing specific individuals or religious sects immediately after a killing occurs. He described such public accusations as a form of oppression condemned in Quran 42:42, which warns of painful torment for those who engage in unjust attributions. He noted that Nasarawa State has notably been free from incidents involving the killing of Islamic scholars, contrasting it with other regions.

Government Duty and Legal Retribution

Addressing how to stop the ongoing killings in Nigeria, Kirki argued that the government must strictly implement Al-Qisas, or legal retribution. He referenced Quran 2:179, which states that there is life for those who seek legal retribution. This principle demands that anyone who kills another person faces the death penalty, ensuring justice for victims and deterrence for perpetrators.

He highlighted a disturbing discrepancy in the current legal framework, noting that sponsors of killings, including top government functionaries, politicians, and wealthy individuals who order murders, are also liable under Islamic law. Despite Section 221 of the Penal Code providing for the death penalty for culpable homicide, Kirki lamented that this provision is not being implemented, allowing daily killings to continue unchecked without consequence for the architects of violence.