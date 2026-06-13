Illegal Mining Linked to Terror Funding Fuels Nigeria's Security Crisis, Analyst Warns

Veteran journalist Farooq A. Kperogi warns that illegal mining operations-particularly those tied to Chinese firms and local collaborators-are financing terrorism and banditry across Nigeria, urging the government to treat illicit mining as a national security emergency and to crack down on corrupt licences, export flows and foreign actors.

Fresh concerns have surfaced over the role of illegal mining in Nigeria's deepening security crisis after a detailed commentary by veteran journalist and political analyst Farooq A. Kperogi.

Kperogi warned that a network of Chinese‑linked mining operators together with their Nigerian collaborators may be channeling profits from unregulated extraction into the financing of terrorism and banditry across several regions of the country. He argued that illegal mining has become a hidden driver of violence, especially in mineral‑rich communities where armed groups extort operators, seize control of mining sites and impose their own taxes on every kilogram of ore that leaves the ground.

The commentator credited Professor Tade Aina of the Andrew Carnegie Foundation for drawing his attention to the mining‑security link at an African Studies Association conference held in Atlanta, and he stressed that the problem cannot be reduced to a single cause. In addition to illicit mining, Kperogi listed rural poverty, weak governance, climate stress, arms trafficking and the collapse of local economies as complementary factors that sustain the cycle of insecurity.

Drawing on earlier security studies, Kperogi noted that collusion between politically connected Nigerians and foreign mining interests has already fed violent clashes in the North‑West, North‑Central and South‑West zones. He cited investigations that allege some operators working in insurgency‑hit areas pay large sums to armed groups to guarantee safe access to mining sites.

Local miners have reported that terrorist cells impose heavy levies before allowing any extraction, and in other cases, operators make weekly payments to retain control over the territory. According to Kperogi, these arrangements have effectively created a parallel taxation system run by criminal outfits, depriving ordinary villagers of the ability to farm or travel freely while mining operations continue unimpeded.

The analyst highlighted recent findings on Nigeria's solid minerals sector which suggest that illegal trading networks-comprised of foreign buyers, shell companies and armed groups-are siphoning billions of naira in potential revenue. Some reports allege that Chinese actors dominate pricing and export channels, using their influence to keep illicit flows hidden, although the Chinese government has repeatedly denounced such accusations as baseless and affirmed its zero‑tolerance stance toward illegal mining by Chinese firms.

Kperogi warned that the issue should not be framed as an attack on China but as a symptom of a broader criminal economy that exploits weak regulation, foreign investment loopholes and corrupt officials. He called on the Federal Government to declare illegal mining a national security emergency and to launch a coordinated crackdown that goes beyond targeting artisanal miners.

Key recommendations include publishing beneficial‑ownership information for all mining licences, tightening monitoring of mineral exports, prosecuting corrupt officials, and engaging diplomatically with countries whose nationals are repeatedly implicated in illegal mining cases. Security agencies, he argued, must trace the money trail to financiers, exporters and powerful intermediaries who profit from the illicit trade.

Only by dismantling the economic networks that fuel terrorism and banditry, Kperogi concluded, can Nigeria's abundant mineral wealth become a catalyst for development rather than a source of violence





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Illegal Mining Nigeria Security Terror Financing Foreign Investors Corruption

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