Ilaje Ese Odo APC Primary Marred by Alleged Hijacking, Aspirant Calls for Fresh Vote

A candidate for the Ilaje Ese Odo federal seat accuses the APC of rigging its May 16 primary, urging the national leadership to cancel the result and hold a new election.

A candidate for the House of Representatives from Ilaje Ese Odo Federal Constituency, running on the All Progressives Congress ticket, has publicly denounced the result of the party direct primary held on May 16 2026.

The aspirant, Monday Akinyomi, told reporters in Akure that the exercise was marred by manipulation and that the declared winner, Akingboye David, secured 9,284 votes in a process that lacked credibility. According to Akinyomi the primary was effectively hijacked by state party leaders who sought to install an anointed candidate, turning what should have been a free and fair contest into a sham.

He urged the national leadership of the APC to nullify the outcome and organise a fresh primary that complies with the Electoral Act and party statutes. Akinyomi described a chaotic scene on the day of the vote. No clear venue was announced, and competing factions gathered at different locations, each claiming that the poll was still underway.

He noted the absence of Independent National Electoral Commission officials and of recognized APC representatives from Abuja or the state secretariat at the alleged collation centre. After the vote, the appeal committee that should have handled grievances was nowhere to be found, leaving aggrieved aspirants without a formal avenue to lodge complaints.

"I expected a transparent election where voters decide their representative, but there was none," he said, adding that the declared result was nothing more than a fabricated figure. In response, the APC state media director, Steve Otaloro, rejected the allegations, insisting that the primary was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. He claimed that the state chapter only provided logistical support and that the national leadership has already validated the results.

Otaloro emphasized that the party has established constitutional channels for appeals and petitions, and that any genuine concerns will be addressed through those mechanisms. He reaffirmed the unity of the party and the commitment to resolve disputes within the established framework. The disgruntled aspirants have reportedly submitted a petition to the APC National Working Committee demanding the cancellation of the primary and the organization of a new election in line with democratic principles.

They allege that the appeal committee could not be located at the party secretariat when they attempted to file their grievances. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions within the party over internal democracy and the conduct of primary elections ahead of the general elections later this year





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APC Ilaje Ese Odo Primary Election Monday Akinyomi Party Dispute

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