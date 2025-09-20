Ikubese Urges Rivers Governor Fubara to Focus on Governance, Calls for Transparency

Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese calls on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara to prioritize good governance and avoid distractions. He also urges former Governor Nyesom Wike to allow peace to reign and demands transparency regarding the administration of the state during the emergency rule.

Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, a former presidential aspirant and the Convener of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, has issued a call for focused governance in Rivers State . Speaking from Akure, Ondo State, on Friday, Ikubese directed his message to Governor Siminalayi Fubara , urging him to prioritize the welfare of the people and to disregard both political detractors and those who offer empty praise.

Ikubese's statement highlights the importance of a government centered on service and the implementation of policies designed to improve the lives of Rivers State citizens. He emphasizes the need for Governor Fubara to remain steadfast in his commitment to governance, resisting any attempts to distract him from his primary responsibility of leading the state.\Ikubese extended his appeal beyond the current Governor, addressing former Rivers State governor and current FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. He implored Wike to refrain from unnecessary involvement in the state's affairs and to allow for a climate of peace and stability to flourish. Ikubese believes that external interference can undermine the effectiveness of governance and hinder the progress of the state. His plea underscores the significance of respecting the autonomy of the state government and allowing it to operate without undue influence. Furthermore, Ikubese raised concerns regarding the transition of power following the period of emergency rule. He specifically questioned the lack of a proper handover process by Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), who served as the sole administrator of the state for six months during the emergency period. Ikubese called for transparency and accountability, demanding that Vice Admiral Ibas publicly disclose the activities and financial dealings that occurred during his tenure. He emphasized the public’s right to information and the importance of demonstrating responsible management of the state's resources, ensuring the people have an understanding of what occurred during that period of administrative rule.\In his statement, Ikubese also addressed the constitutional aspects of emergency rule, noting that Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) addresses such declarations but does not explicitly empower the president to suspend democratic structures within a state. He expressed the need for the judiciary to provide clarity on the legal ramifications of the situation, urging prompt rulings on the pending lawsuits filed by stakeholders, including the case brought forth by seven PDP governors. Ikubese stressed the significance of upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. His call for judicial intervention reflects a deep concern for the preservation of Nigeria's democracy. He advocates for the consistent application of the rule of law and the protection of the rights of the citizens. Ikubese sees the judiciary's role as crucial in ensuring accountability and promoting a stable political environment, which is essential for the overall progress and prosperity of Rivers State and the nation as a whole. He believes that transparency, accountability, and adherence to the constitution are the cornerstones of a just and thriving society





