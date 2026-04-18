Ikoyi Community Bars Political Campaigns Over Alleged Marginalization

Residents of Ikoyi town in Osun State have declared a ban on political party campaigns, citing long-standing issues of marginalization and underdevelopment. Youth leaders have specifically accused the APC and Accord parties of neglecting the community, demanding fair representation and equitable distribution of political opportunities. The community threatens to deny access to campaigning politicians if their demands for representation, particularly for the House of Representatives and the state assembly, are not addressed.

Residents of Ikoyi town, situated within the Isokan local government council area of Osun State , have issued a stern warning to political parties, declaring that campaigning activities will not be permitted in their community. This bold stance stems from deep-seated grievances regarding alleged marginalization and a profound lack of developmental projects within the town.

The youth representatives, acting as the voice of the community, specifically targeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Accord Party, accusing both political entities of consistently overlooking Ikoyi in terms of meaningful political representation and essential infrastructure development.

Orolade Abiodun, who holds the dual roles of Youth Leader and a respected palace chief, articulated the community's frustrations to journalists over the weekend. He highlighted a disturbing historical pattern, stating that Ikoyi has been systematically excluded from holding elective positions since the inception of Osun State. Abiodun issued a stark ultimatum: unless immediate and tangible steps are taken to rectify this persistent neglect, political figures from the implicated parties will face an outright ban from soliciting votes within Ikoyi.

Abiodun's message was unequivocal: We may not welcome them to canvass for votes if our demands are not met.

He then appealed directly to prominent political figures, including Bisi Akande, Gboyega Oyetola, and the current Governor Ademola Adeleke, imploring them to intervene and ensure that Ikoyi is afforded the crucial opportunity to nominate and field its own candidates in upcoming electoral contests.

The Youth Leader emphasized that Ikoyi has never had the privilege of presenting a candidate for the House of Representatives, a stark contrast to other towns within the same federal constituency that have repeatedly held this prestigious position. He specifically called upon the APC to cede its electoral ticket to Ikoyi, underlining the fundamental principles of fairness and inclusivity that should govern the political process.

Regarding the state assembly seat, Abiodun elaborated on a long-standing rotational agreement that has been in place since 1991, alternating representation between Irewole and Isokan local governments every four years to ensure a balanced distribution of power and opportunities. His concern grew with reports suggesting a potential alteration to this established arrangement, citing alleged plans to facilitate the continuation of incumbents who had reportedly defected to the Accord Party.

He pointed out that the current lawmaker hails from Irewole, making it Isokan's turn to hold the seat, and urged Accord stakeholders to honor the agreement by returning the ticket to Isokan in the name of equity and justice. The community's resolve is firm, and their demand for recognition and development is clear





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Ikoyi Osun State Political Marginalization Campaign Ban Electoral Representation

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