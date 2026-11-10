Ikogosi 17.5km Race Draws Over 8,000 Runners, Boosts Ekiti Economy

The fourth edition of the Ikogosi 17.5km Race attracted more than 8,000 participants from 28 Nigerian states and three African countries, stimulating tourism and business activity across Ekiti State.

The fourth edition of the Ikogosi 17.5km Race attracted more than 8,000 participants from 28 Nigerian states and three African countries, generating significant economic activity and boosting tourism in Ekiti State.

The race recorded approximately 13,700 registrations, drawing athletes, officials and visitors from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Ethiopia. The influx of visitors stimulated business activities in hospitality, transportation, agriculture, food services and other sectors, particularly in Ikogosi-Ekiti, Ilawe-Ekiti and Ado-Ekiti. Hotels monitored by the organisers in Ikogosi and neighbouring communities recorded full occupancy during the race weekend. The Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, which hosted the finish-line activities, and six selected hotels in Ado-Ekiti also recorded full bookings.

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The influx created additional business opportunities for transport operators, food vendors, farmers and other service providers. Local farmers supplied oranges, watermelons and bananas for participants, while food and beverage vendors along the race route benefited from increased patronage. Beyond the immediate commercial benefits, the Ikogosi Marathon Initiative engaged 200 paid volunteers and contracted local businesses for logistics, event production, photography, videography and digital content creation. Ekiti-based vendors also produced 8,000 running vests and 8,000 numbered race bibs for the event.

The race further provided a platform for the state's creative industry, with indigenous artists performing at the finish line and showcasing Ekiti's cultural and entertainment potential to visitors. About 100 medical practitioners were engaged for the race, while the Nigeria Police Force provided security. The Federal Road Safety Corps and Ekiti State Traffic Management Agency supported traffic control and road diversions.

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Founder Vision for Ekiti Economic Development

Speaking on the initiative, its founder, Makinde Araoye, said the vision behind the race, established in 2014, was to use sports as a platform for promoting tourism and creating sustainable economic opportunities for host communities. He said the initiative had invested about N550 million in organising its sporting events since its establishment, with funding provided exclusively by the MKD Araoye Foundation. Araoye said: When we established the Ikogosi Race in 2014, our vision extended beyond athletics.

We wanted to create a sporting platform that would attract visitors, promote Ekiti's tourism potential and generate meaningful economic opportunities for our communities. He added that every hotel room booked, every local supplier contracted, every farmer engaged, and every young person employed represents the wider economic value of this initiative. Our ambition is to build an internationally recognised sporting event that contributes to the economic development of Ekiti State year after year.

According to Araoye, the economic benefits of the competition extend beyond the race weekend to include employment, local procurement and opportunities for small businesses. The 2026 edition featured a total prize purse of ₦30 million, with awards for the top 20 finishers in both the men's and women's categories. Forty indigenes of Ekiti State also received cash prizes, while the male and female winners earned ₦2 million each.

Organisers Address Operational Challenges

Despite the impressive turnout, the organisers acknowledged operational challenges during the competition, particularly with starting-line infrastructure, water distribution and the collection of finishers' medals. They said medical assistance was provided to injured participants, while arrangements were being made to distribute outstanding medals to verified finishers. The organisers also said they were reviewing measures to improve safety, hydration, crowd management and event infrastructure ahead of the next edition.

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The organisers thanked Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his support and efforts to create an enabling environment for sports tourism and private-sector-led development. Traditional institutions, host communities, security agencies, medical personnel, volunteers, local businesses and other stakeholders were also acknowledged. Looking ahead, the organisers said plans were under way to stage an international edition in 2027, while calling for increased government and private-sector support to expand the competition.

Future Plans and Public Private Partnerships

They identified stronger public-private partnerships and corporate sponsorship as necessary to improve the event's organisation, attract more international participants and create additional economic opportunities for host communities. According to the organisers, sustained public-private partnerships will be critical to expanding the event, strengthening local supply chains, creating more employment opportunities and positioning Ekiti State as a destination for international sporting events.

With participation exceeding 8,000 in the 2026 edition, the Ikogosi Race is increasingly demonstrating how sporting events can extend beyond competition to stimulate local economies, promote tourism and deliver lasting benefits to host communities.