Ikogosi Marathon 2026: Ekiti State Identifies 10 Indigenous Athletes for International Support

The 2026 Ikogosi Marathon in Ekiti State identified 10 local athletes for development. Organiser Makinde Araoye calls for government and corporate support to nurture their careers.

The 2026 Ikogosi Marathon, held at the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ekiti State on Saturday, has officially identified ten indigenous athletes for specialized development programs. Organiser Makinde Araoye announced the selection during the closing ceremony, emphasizing the initiative's commitment to nurturing local talent for international competition. The event drew distinguished guests, including former Ekiti State Governor Chief Segun Oni, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, and National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Director General Dr Abisoye Fagade. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement Sunday Asefon and Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker Adeoye Aribasoye were also present.

Strategic Support For Local Talent

Mr Araoye stated that the identified athletes will receive financial rewards and sponsorship to participate in international athletics competitions. He called on the Ekiti State Government, particularly the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, to invest in these ten athletes. The organiser noted that sustained government support could help them become internationally competitive and achieve global recognition. This strategy aligns with the initiative's broader goal of promoting athletics and using sports to showcase Ekiti State's tourism potential.

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Race Winners And Prize Money

The elite male category was won by Gyang James from Plateau State, who completed the 17.5km race in 57 minutes. He earned a prize of two and a half million naira for his victory. His brother, Francis James, finished second in 58 minutes, receiving two million naira, while Rochas Sunday took third place in 59 minutes with a prize of one million naira. In the elite female category, Teyei Davou secured first place, followed by Tanko Nvou and Vivian Obadiah. In the indigenous male category, Adeyemi Tunde won two million naira, with Abiodun Adetiba taking second place for one and a half million naira. Sunday Emmanuel received one million naira for third place, while Arinde Miracle, Bako Gift, and Ademisoye Adesewa topped the indigenous female category.

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Event Growth And Tourism Impact

The marathon, which is the fourth edition of the annual event, started at Ilawe Ekiti in the Ekiti South-West Local Government Area and ended at the resort in Ekiti West Local Government Area. The 2026 edition recorded remarkable growth, with 14,000 persons registering for the race. This included international participants from Kenya and Ethiopia, as well as athletes from 28 states of the federation. The event draws attention to the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, renowned for its unusual natural feature where warm and cold springs flow side by side. The resort is one of the state's most prominent tourist attractions and has long been associated with efforts to promote tourism and create economic opportunities.

Future Vision And Government Recognition

Mr Araoye expressed optimism that the 2027 edition would be upgraded to an international marathon to attract more foreign athletes and create opportunities for Nigerian long-distance runners. He commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for providing an enabling environment for the successful hosting of the event. The organiser noted that the initiative had been largely self-funded since its inception but required greater corporate participation to sustain its growth. He urged companies operating in Ekiti State to support the initiative to help project the state on the international stage. The event aims to stimulate economic activities, encourage tourism, and empower youths through sporting talent discovery.