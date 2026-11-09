Ikogosi 17.5km Race Generates Economic Boost for Ekiti State

The Ikogosi 17.5km Race in Ekiti State attracted over 8,000 participants from 28 Nigerian states and three African nations, driving significant local economic activity.

Founder Makinde Araoye stated that the Ikogosi 17.5km Race held on Saturday, October 31, served as a vital economic engine for Ekiti State rather than merely a sporting competition. The event drew more than 8,000 participants from 28 Nigerian states and three other African countries, creating a substantial surge in local commerce and hospitality revenue.

Economic Impact and Local Business Growth

The Ikogosi 17.5km Race recorded approximately 13,700 total registrations, with attendees arriving from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia. This influx of visitors caused hotels monitored by the organizers in Ikogosi-Ekiti and Ilawe-Ekiti to reach full occupancy over the weekend. The Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort, which hosted finish-line activities, reported complete booking, as did six preferred hotels in Ado-Ekiti.

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Local supply chains experienced immediate benefits as farmers provided oranges, watermelons, and bananas to the athletes. Food vendors stationed along the running route witnessed increased patronage, while Ekiti-based manufacturers produced 8,000 running vests and 8,000 numbered bibs for the participants. Organizers confirmed that the hospitality, transport, agriculture, and food service sectors all gained from the event.

Organizational Vision and Historical Context

Makinde Araoye explained that the Ikogosi Race was established in 2014 with a vision extending beyond pure athletics. The initiative aims to create a sporting platform that attracts visitors, promotes Ekiti tourism potential, and generates meaningful economic opportunities for local communities. Araoye emphasized that every booked hotel room and contracted local supplier represents wider economic value for the region.

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The MKD Araoye Foundation has invested about ₦550 million in its events since inception, funding the initiative solely through private capital. Araoye expressed ambition to build an internationally recognized sporting event that contributes to the economic development of Ekiti State year after year. He noted that each engaged farmer and employed young person demonstrates the initiative's broader impact on local livelihoods.

Logistics, Safety, and Operational Challenges

The Ikogosi Marathon Initiative engaged 200 paid volunteers and contracted local firms for logistics, event production, photography, videography, and digital content. The organization employs 10 permanent staff members and provides accommodation for 12 National Youth Service Corps members. Safety measures included 100 medical practitioners and security provided by the Nigeria Police Force.

Further support came from the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Ekiti State Traffic Management Agency, which assisted with traffic management and road diversions. The race featured a total prize purse of ₦30 million, with awards designated for the top 20 men and women. Male and female winners each received ₦2 million, while 40 Ekiti indigenes also secured cash prizes.

Future Plans and Industry Support Needs

Organizers acknowledged issues with starting-line infrastructure, water distribution, and the collection of finishers' medals during the race. They stated that injured participants received medical help and that outstanding medals would be distributed to verified finishers. The team is currently reviewing safety, hydration, and crowd management measures ahead of the next edition.

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Indigenous artists performed at the finish line, adding cultural value to the sporting event. Organizers plan an international edition in 2027 and have called for stronger support from the Ekiti State Government. They seek increased private-sector sponsorship and corporate social responsibility funding, asserting that sustained public-private partnerships are critical for expanding the event and creating more jobs.