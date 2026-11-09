Ijebu Succession Crisis Deepens Amid Legal Battle Between Ogun State and Traditional Chiefs

The vacancy of the Awujale throne in Ijebu-Ode has triggered a severe legal conflict between the Ogun State Government and traditional chiefs, leaving Ijebuland in administrative limbo over conflicting council authorities.

The throne of the Awujale of Ijebuland remains vacant and embroiled in a intensifying constitutional crisis following the death of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who passed away in July 2025 at the age of 91 after a 65-year reign. The vacancy has sparked a fierce jurisdictional battle between the Ogun State Government and traditional chiefs within the Fusengbuwa Ruling House over who holds the legal authority to administer the kingdom during the interregnum period. This dispute has paralyzed the administrative functions of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, creating a prolonged state of uncertainty for the Yorubaland traditional institution.

Conflicting Legal Frameworks Drive Administrative Deadlock

The core of the succession crisis stems from a fundamental legal disagreement regarding which statutory law governs the chieftaincy process in Ogun State. Traditional chiefs in Ijebu-Ode are relying on the 1957 Chiefs Law of Ogun State to justify their authority, while the Ogun State Government asserts that the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration and the Ogun State Obas and Chiefs Law of 2021 are the only valid legal instruments. This dichotomy has resulted in two distinct administrative bodies claiming legitimacy to manage the affairs of Ijebuland while the paramountcy seat remains empty.

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The legal impasse is currently being litigated through specific court cases, notably suit numbers HCJ/180/2025 and HCJ/149/2026, which were filed by the Fusengbuwa ruling house. These pending judicial determinations are critical because a court pronouncement will likely determine whether the aspirations of the Ijebu people in the Ogun East Senatorial District for a legally recognized Awujale can be realized. Without a clear resolution to this legal argument, the traditional institution faces the prospect of prolonged litigation that could delay the selection of a new monarch for years.

Dual Councils Challenge Traditional Authority and Custom

The administrative conflict escalated when traditional chiefs announced the dissolution of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council and replaced it with a new body titled the Adele Oba Awujale in Council. This decision was formalized in a resolution signed by Olorogun Dr. Sonny Kuku, the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland, who declared the new council as the recognized traditional administrative body for Ijebu-Ode. The chiefs argued that their move was firmly rooted in the ancient customs, cultural practices, and time-honored traditions that specifically govern the Awujale chieftaincy institution.

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However, the Ogun State Government swiftly rejected this unilateral action, insisting that the Adele Oba Awujale in Council lacks legal or customary recognition under state law. Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, issued a statement from Abeokuta clarifying that the withdrawal of some members from the original council did not invalidate it. He maintained that the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, reconstituted in August 2025, remains the only legally authorized body empowered to manage the kingdom's affairs during the vacancy.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that both councils list many of the same chiefs as members, creating confusion regarding actual authority. Notable figures such as the Olisa of Ijebu-Ode, Chief Rasheed Adesanya, and the Bobasuwa, Chief Chris Funmilola Okunowo, have publicly dissociated themselves from the mass withdrawal that led to the formation of the Adele Oba council, yet they were also included in its membership list. This internal division among the Afobaje council has exacerbated the crisis, preventing a unified front in the selection process.

Stakeholders Call for Separation of Powers and Timetables

Observers and members of the Funsegbuwa ruling house are urging an immediate structural separation between the interim administrative body and the selection committee tasked with choosing the next Awujale. They argue that the interim administration, which oversees the day-to-day operations of the palace, must not be involved in nominating, screening, or favoring any specific aspirant. Instead, stakeholders propose that the interim body receive a written, limited mandate to ensure neutrality during the critical selection phase.

Key decisions also hinge on whether the list of 95 aspirants currently under consideration is valid or if a fresh, transparent nomination process should be initiated. Stakeholders are demanding a clear, published timetable to guide the process and ensure accountability. Governor Dapo Abiodun has committed to ensuring that a new Awujale emerges before May 29, 2027, but experts emphasize that this political promise must be backed by concrete administrative actions and a resolution to the ongoing legal disputes.

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The prolonged limbo has left Ijebuland, one of the most respected traditional kingdoms in Yorubaland, without clear leadership for more than a year. The inability to resolve the jurisdictional clash between state law and customary tradition threatens the stability of the institution and the smooth transition of power. Until the courts provide a definitive interpretation of the applicable laws, the Ijebu people and the Ogun State Government remain locked in a standoff that delays the restoration of full traditional governance in the region.