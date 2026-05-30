Ijebu-Ode Hosts Spectacular 2026 Ojude Oba Festival with Governor Abiodun and Seyi Tinubu in Attendance

The 2026 Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu-Ode featured vibrant cultural displays, horse processions, and distinguished guests including Governor Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Tinubu, celebrating over a century of Ijebu heritage.

The Ojude Oba festival, a spectacular celebration of heritage, culture and royalty, took place on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Ijebu-Ode , Nigeria. The annual event, held shortly after the Muslim Eid al-Kabir celebration, drew prominent Nigerians including Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Tinubu , son of President Bola Tinubu, alongside sons and daughters of Ijebuland.

The festival, whose name translates as 'the front of the King's palace,' has a history spanning over a century. It originally began as a way for the Ijebu people to pay homage to the Awujale, the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, after Eid. What started as a simple gathering of gratitude and loyalty has evolved into one of Nigeria's most iconic cultural festivals, showcasing the unity, fashion and resilience of the Ijebu people both at home and in the diaspora.

This year's edition transformed the streets of Ijebu-Ode into a colourful tapestry of tradition, pomp and pageantry. Attendees arrived in breathtaking style; many rode on beautiful horses, their riders adorned in rich traditional fabrics and exuding elegance and cultural pride as they made their way to the palace. Socio-cultural groups and age grades moved in coordinated formations, each group resplendent in matching attire that told stories of identity and belonging.

One of the most striking female groups, Egbe Tobalase Obinrin Akile Ijebu, dazzled in a beautiful combination of yellow and blue aso oke, complemented with orange hand fans and red beads. Among the male groups, Egbe Bobasete Akile Ijebu commanded attention in vibrant red traditional outfits, tastefully accessorised with cream and gold elements that gave them a regal presence as they marched into the arena. The atmosphere reached a crescendo with the arrival of high-profile guests.

Governor Dapo Abiodun looked sophisticated in a uniquely designed yet simple red attire. Seyi Tinubu equally made a strong fashion statement in a mixed-coloured outfit that blended seamlessly with the cultural ambience of the day. The festival not only serves as a vibrant display of cultural heritage but also reinforces community bonds and the enduring respect for traditional institutions.

It stands as a testament to the Ijebu people's rich history and their ability to preserve and celebrate their identity through generations. The event continues to attract participants and spectators from across Nigeria and the diaspora, making it a significant cultural and tourism attraction. Oghenovo Egodo-Michael, a Correspondent at Punch Newspapers covering entertainment and lifestyle, reported on the festival.

Her work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to engaging, audience-focused journalism on Nigeria's creative industry, celebrity news and pop culture. The article included standard copyright notices and promotional content about premium domains and WhatsApp subscriptions from The Punch Newspaper, which are unrelated to the festival news and have been omitted from this rewrite as per guidelines





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